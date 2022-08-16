Over 5,000 cases of Capri-Sun recalled over cleaning solution contamination fears

Over 5,000 cases of wild cherry Capri-Sun drinks have been recalled after a cleaning product was added to a production line. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Over 5,000 cases of Capri-Sun have been recalled after a cleaning solution was mistakenly added to a production line at one of the company's factories.

Kraft Heinz announced on Friday it was recalling around 5,760 cases of the Wild Cherry flavour of the drink after customers complained about the taste.

Each case contains around 10 pouches of the drink.

It came after a diluted cleaning solution, intended to be used on food processing equipment, was accidentally added to a production line at one of the factories.

A company spokesperson said: "The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.

"Only the Wild Cherry flavoured Capri-Sun products with the case/package information below are affected."

The best-before date on the affected products is June 25 2023.

The company said customers should not consume the product and could return cases to the same place they bought them for a refund.

The spokesperson said the company was "committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards".

They said customers could call 1-800-280-8252 to "see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement".

