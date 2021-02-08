52 people fined during police Covid-19 raid on Merseyside gym

8 February 2021, 06:14

Police raid: Officers in Merseyside (file image)
Police raid: Officers in Merseyside (file image). Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Two people have been arrested and more than 50 have been fined after police carried out a Covid-19 raid on a gym in Merseyside.

Officers were tipped off that Prophecy Performance Centre on Gaskill Road in Speke had been welcoming fitness fans in defiance of the national lockdown.

Gym-goers had been prevented from leaving the site to stop them being spotted by officers, said Merseyside Police.

A 24-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and are being questioned by police.

READ MORE: Covid-19 rule breakers at secret Birmingham shisha lounge handed nearly £30k in fines

Some 52 people were issued with fixed penalty notices.

The site was also breaking fire safety rules as all of the fire doors were padlocked shut, the force said.

Deputy Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: "The incident in Speke today shows that we won't hesitate to work with our partners to take robust action against businesses on Merseyside who continue to flout Covid restrictions.

"By continuing to operate, the owners of this gym were putting themselves and their customers at risk of catching and spreading Covid at a time when we all need to work together and follow the rules to tackle this deadly virus.

"While we know that this pandemic has been really tough for businesses that have been forced to close, it is only by adhering to the rules that we will be able to put a stop to this pandemic and hopefully see a return to normality more quickly."

Ten cars parked illegally outside the gym received parking fines.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Men ride a motorcycle past a burning barricade during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Dieu Nallo Chery/AP)

More than 20 arrested as Haiti’s president alleges coup conspiracy
Labour is urging companies with links to the Conservative Party to open up about Covid deals

Labour urges firms with Conservative Party links to publish Covid-19 contract profits
President Joe Biden departs after attending Mass at St Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware as snow falls (Patrick Semansky/AP)

US states in north east hit by second major snowstorm in a week
Signs and graffiti were spotted around Larne Port

Two arrested over Brexit graffiti at Northern Ireland port

Author Stephen King

Stephen King helps children publish pandemic-inspired book

Pope Francis

Pope greets public again at Vatican as faithful gather a safe distance apart

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

US intervention in Yemen War 'terrible mistake' admits ex-UN ambassador

US intervention in Yemen War 'terrible mistake' admits ex-UN ambassador
Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Covid-19 one-dose approximately 70% effective, JCVI chief reveals

Covid vaccine one-dose approximately 70% effective, JCVI chief reveals
Women 'active perpetrators' in gang culture, warns caller

Women 'active perpetrators' in gang culture, warns caller

Irate caller exposes traffic wardens capitalising on vaccine centres

Irate caller exposes traffic wardens capitalising on vaccine centres
Ex-convict caller shares jaw-dropping story in bid to end youth criminality

Ex-convict caller shares jaw-dropping story in bid to end youth criminality

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London