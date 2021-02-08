52 people fined during police Covid-19 raid on Merseyside gym

Police raid: Officers in Merseyside (file image). Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Two people have been arrested and more than 50 have been fined after police carried out a Covid-19 raid on a gym in Merseyside.

Officers were tipped off that Prophecy Performance Centre on Gaskill Road in Speke had been welcoming fitness fans in defiance of the national lockdown.

Gym-goers had been prevented from leaving the site to stop them being spotted by officers, said Merseyside Police.

A 24-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and are being questioned by police.

Some 52 people were issued with fixed penalty notices.

The site was also breaking fire safety rules as all of the fire doors were padlocked shut, the force said.

Deputy Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: "The incident in Speke today shows that we won't hesitate to work with our partners to take robust action against businesses on Merseyside who continue to flout Covid restrictions.

"By continuing to operate, the owners of this gym were putting themselves and their customers at risk of catching and spreading Covid at a time when we all need to work together and follow the rules to tackle this deadly virus.

"While we know that this pandemic has been really tough for businesses that have been forced to close, it is only by adhering to the rules that we will be able to put a stop to this pandemic and hopefully see a return to normality more quickly."

Ten cars parked illegally outside the gym received parking fines.