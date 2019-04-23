57 Year Old Woman Arrested Following Lyra McKee Murder

A message of condolence for 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee which has been graffittied on to the Free Derry Corner. Picture: PA

Police in Northern Ireland say a 57-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra Mckee.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has said that the woman has been arrested by detectives from the Major Investigation Team in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee.

Miss McKee, 29, died as a result of injuries sustained when she was shot on the Creggan estate on April 18.​

The New IRA dissident group claimed responsibility for the attack. Issuing a statement given to The Irish News the group offered "full and sincere apologies" to her family and friends.​