57 Year Old Woman Arrested Following Lyra McKee Murder

23 April 2019, 08:46 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 08:58

A message of condolence for 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee which has been graffittied on to the Free Derry Corner.
A message of condolence for 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee which has been graffittied on to the Free Derry Corner. Picture: PA

Police in Northern Ireland say a 57-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra Mckee.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has said that the woman has been arrested by detectives from the Major Investigation Team in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee.

Miss McKee, 29, died as a result of injuries sustained when she was shot on the Creggan estate on April 18.​

The New IRA dissident group claimed responsibility for the attack. Issuing a statement given to The Irish News the group offered "full and sincere apologies" to her family and friends.​

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

World number one snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by amateur James Cahill

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to meet on Thursday, Kremlin confirms

Change UK reveal Rachel Johnson and Gavin Esler as European Parliament candidates

Bradley Welsh: Man arrested over murder of Trainspotting 2 actor

Revolutionary Phoenix aircraft can stay in the sky indefinitely, engineers say

The News Explained

Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?
Theresa May listens to Jeremy Corbyn's speech

Brexit: What Happens Next After Parliament Rejected All Four Options?
MPs will tonight have their second round of indicative votes on different Brexit proposals

Brexit Indicative Votes: What Are MPs Voting On Tonight?

Brexit

Brexit

Brexit: What Happens This Week In Parliament?