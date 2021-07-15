£5k reward for information after baby's body found in canal in suspected murder

Officers are investigating the circumstances around the death. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A £5,000 reward for information has been posted after a baby boy's body was found in a canal.

The death in Walsall, West Midlands, is being treated as a murder and Crimestoppers said concerns have been raised for the welfare of the infant's mother.

The newborn baby, who is thought to be full-term, was found by a passer-by in Rough Wood Country Park in Willenhall at about 1pm on May 20.

The boy may have been in the water for up to four days, Crimestoppers said, and the charity hopes the reward for information will "prompt someone's conscience to speak up".

"We are now offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information the charity exclusively receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for offences, including murder, linked to the death of the baby," it said.

Mick Duthie, Crimestoppers Director of Operations, added: "This is a particularly sad, tragic case and shocking for the community, so we are keen to have answers as to what happened and who was involved.

"We are urging anyone who may know something to contact our charity anonymously as soon as possible. There is concern also for the wellbeing of the baby's mother.

Floral tributes left near Rough Wood country park in Walsall. Picture: Alamy

"Investigators, who have asked our charity to put up this reward, believe that someone may know or suspect who the mother is.

"We hope that our reward for information given anonymously will help prompt someone's conscience to speak up and tell us what they know.”

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use a form on its website.