At least 106 killed by 'Israeli airstrike on refugee camp' in Gaza, as Netanyahu vows to continue fighting

There have already been strikes on the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

At least 106 people were killed by an Israeli strike in central Gaza, health officials said.

Among the dead were 12 women and seven children, with several more badly hurt in the strike on the Maghazi refugee camp east of Deir al-Balah.

"We were all targeted," said Ahmad Turkomani, who lost several family members including his daughter and grandson. "There is no safe place in Gaza anyway."

Earlier, the health ministry in Gaza gave the death toll as 70. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

It comes as the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 17.

A picture taken from a position along the border in northern Israel shows black smoke billowing across the horizon along the hills in the southern Lebanese village of Meiss El-Jabal following Israeli bombardment. Picture: Getty

As Christmas Eve fell, smoke rose over the besieged territory, while in the West Bank Bethlehem was hushed, its holiday celebrations called off.

In neighbouring Egypt, tentative efforts continued on a deal for another exchange of hostages for Palestinians held by Israel.

The war has devastated parts of Gaza, killed roughly 20,400 Palestinians and displaced almost all of the territory's 2.3 million people.

The mounting death toll among Israeli troops, 156 since the ground offensive began, could erode public support for the war, which was sparked when Hamas-led militants stormed communities in southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 and taking 240 hostage.

Israelis still largely stand behind the country's stated goals of crushing Hamas' governing and military capabilities and releasing the remaining 129 captives.

That is despite rising international pressure against Israel's offensive, and the soaring death toll and unprecedented suffering among Palestinians.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Getty

"The war exacts a very heavy price from us, but we have no choice but to continue fighting," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

In a nationally televised speech, Israeli President Isaac Herzog appealed for the country to remain united. "This moment is a test. We will not break nor blink," he said.

There has been widespread anger against his government, which many criticise for failing to protect civilians on October 7 and promoting policies that allowed Hamas to gain strength over the years.

Mr Netanyahu has avoided accepting responsibility for the military and policy failures.