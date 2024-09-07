Pensioner, 81, becomes oldest person charged in connection with riots - but says he was just 'trying to assist police'

Keith Edwards appeared Nottingham Magistrates Court. Picture: Splash News

By Charlie Duffield

An 81-year-old man has become the oldest person to be charge in relation to the UK riots after he allegedly stood on a protestor's leg to stop him getting away from police.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Keith Edwards was arrested in connection with last month's far-right riots and stands accused of abusive or threatening behaviour, with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

Appearing on Friday at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, the pensioner pleaded not guilty.

His solicitor said Mr Edwards had “no involvement” in the pre-planned protest in Nottingham and was actually “assisting” the police by putting his foot on the leg of a man they were trying to arrest, The Telegraph reports.

Mr Edwards, Kinglake Place in Nottingham, and was given unconditional bail by District Judge Michelle Jeffreys, who fixed a trial date for October 7.

Keith Edwards at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, he pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour. His solicitor said Edwards had 'no involvement' in the protest and was 'assisting' the police. Picture date: Friday September 6, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Additionally, painter and decorator Thomas Birley has been jailed for nine years for his part in the rioting in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

The arsonist was part of a group which broke windows and added wood to a fire against the building at a Holiday Inn in Manvers, Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Read More: Man charged over death of missing mother-of-three Khasha Smith

Read More: MI6 and CIA chiefs warn Russia is waging 'reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe'

Previously, he pleaded guilty to a charge of arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder, and holding an offensive weapon.

Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told 27-year-old Birley that his case was "unquestionably" one of the most serious out of those concerning the riots.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that he took part in the majority of the worst incidents on that Sunday afternoon, which involved adding wood to the fire in the large industrial bin that had been pushed against an exit, as well as placing a further bin on top of the one which was on fire.

In addition, Birley was caught on camera throwing missiles at the police, squaring up to officers at the same time as waving a police baton and tossing a large bin which hit a row of police with riot shields.

The defendant was the first person to be sentenced for arson with intent to endanger life, following the 12 hours of violence in Manvers which saw 64 police officers, three horses and a dog injured.

Judge Richardson heard how 22 staff in the hotel barricaded themselves into the hotel’s panic room with freezers and “thought they were going to burn to death”.

He said he needed to pass an extended sentence due to Birley’s ongoing dangerousness, which included an extended five-year licence period.