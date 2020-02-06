'A fella has drowned' Barrymore pool death 999 call released

6 February 2020, 14:23

The 999 call reporting the death of Stuart Lubbock in the swimming pool of entertainer Michael Barrymore has been released for the first time.

The release of the recording comes as Channel 4 launches a documentary titled Barrymore: The Body In The Pool.

The film will explore the unexplained death of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock in 2001.

The call to 999 was made from the Essex home of Mr Barrymore.

"A fella has drowned in the pool," the caller said.

"We have got them out."

He tells the operator: "There's a party going on and someone has just gone out and found him."

He goes on: "I tell you what mate, the first time I've been out in four f****** years, I have me kids every weekend, and f****** hell.

"You don't expect it do you?"

"I think the geezer's dead mate," he adds.

Stuart Lubbock (r) died at the home of Michael Barrymore (l)
Stuart Lubbock (r) died at the home of Michael Barrymore (l). Picture: PA

Michael Barrymore was one of the country's high profile TV presenters at the time the body was discovered at his home in Roydon, Essex.

Speaking previously to the press, Mr Barrymore told Piers Morgan he is "100% innocent".

The entertainer was arrested in 2007 but never charged with any offence.

He later sued Essex Police claiming wrongful arrest which he said had cost him about £2.5 million in lost earnings, but Court of Appeal judges concluded Barrymore would be entitled to only "nominal" damages.

Barrymore: The Body In The Pool airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.

