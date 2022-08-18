A-level misery for Generation Covid as 40k set to miss out on top grades

Thousands of students are expected to miss out on top grades. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tens of thousands of teenagers are expected to miss out on their first-choice university as 'Generation Covid' receive their exam results.

The first pupils to sit traditional exams since the start of the pandemic will be awarded about 80,000 fewer A and A* grades than last year’s students.

It comes despite them being some of the most disrupted school leavers since the Second World War.

Some 40,000 candidates could be rejected by their first choice if they miss a grade, with one estimate showing there will be 80,000 fewer As and A*s than last year.

It is due to a growth in the number of school leavers but also universities over-recruiting last year.

Ucas chief executive Clare Marchant said the government's policy of lowering grade inflation so that results return to pre-lockdown levels was necessary.

According to The Guardian, Ms Marchant told attendees at a webinar hosted by the Higher Education Policy Institute: "A return to either an intermediary position or, as Ofqual said, a midpoint, was never going to be pain-free."

She said that applicants for the most popular courses such as medicine and dentistry will likely be affected the most.

Unfortunately, those who need to search for alternative courses and university places have been struck with another blow as the number of clearing spaces has dropped too.

Clearing is the process in which empty spaces on university courses are matched to applicants who have not met the terms of their offer.

Leading Russell Group universities have been far more cautious with their offers this year.

Last night they were advertising only a third of the number of courses through clearing than they were in 2019, according to the Times.

Best of luck to everyone receiving their results tomorrow! 🎉 🙌



Remember, if things don't quite go to plan you have options. With up to 30,000 courses available through Clearing, hundreds of apprenticeship opportunities and more, we're here to help you navigate your next step. pic.twitter.com/oaFZy4gavK — UCAS (@ucas_online) August 17, 2022

Head of Ofqual Jo Saxton said teenagers had been desperate to prove themselves.

"I've visited dozens of schools. Students have been very clear that they wanted to sit their exams," she said.

"They spoke about wanting that rite of passage. We have asked exam boards to be more lenient this year, to reflect the disruption."

All students should be proud of their achievements, having dealt with schooling during the pandemic, Education Secretary James Cleverly said.

He said: "Every single student collecting their results today should be proud of their achievements. Not only have they studied throughout the pandemic, but they are the first group in three years to sit exams.

"For that, I want to congratulate them and say a huge thank you to those who helped them get to this point."

New T-level results will also be received for the first time by around 1,000 students in England on Thursday.

The qualifications, which are broadly equivalent to three A-levels, offer students practical and knowledge-based learning at a school or college and on-the-job experience.

Mr Cleverly assured students that no matter what grades they might get, "there has never been a better range of opportunities available".

He said: "Whether going on to one of our world-leading universities, a high-quality apprenticeship, or the world of work, students have exciting options as they prepare to take their next steps."