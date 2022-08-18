A-level misery for Generation Covid as 40k set to miss out on top grades

18 August 2022, 01:54

Thousands of students are expected to miss out on top grades
Thousands of students are expected to miss out on top grades. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tens of thousands of teenagers are expected to miss out on their first-choice university as 'Generation Covid' receive their exam results.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first pupils to sit traditional exams since the start of the pandemic will be awarded about 80,000 fewer A and A* grades than last year’s students.

It comes despite them being some of the most disrupted school leavers since the Second World War.

Some 40,000 candidates could be rejected by their first choice if they miss a grade, with one estimate showing there will be 80,000 fewer As and A*s than last year.

It is due to a growth in the number of school leavers but also universities over-recruiting last year.

Read more: A-level students warned thousands will lose their university place on results day as grades set to take a hit

Read more: Schools hold 'crisis talks' to consider three-day weeks as teacher salaries and soaring energy bills cripple budgets

Ucas chief executive Clare Marchant said the government's policy of lowering grade inflation so that results return to pre-lockdown levels was necessary.

According to The Guardian, Ms Marchant told attendees at a webinar hosted by the Higher Education Policy Institute: "A return to either an intermediary position or, as Ofqual said, a midpoint, was never going to be pain-free."

She said that applicants for the most popular courses such as medicine and dentistry will likely be affected the most.

Unfortunately, those who need to search for alternative courses and university places have been struck with another blow as the number of clearing spaces has dropped too.

Clearing is the process in which empty spaces on university courses are matched to applicants who have not met the terms of their offer.

Leading Russell Group universities have been far more cautious with their offers this year.

Last night they were advertising only a third of the number of courses through clearing than they were in 2019, according to the Times.

Head of Ofqual Jo Saxton said teenagers had been desperate to prove themselves.

"I've visited dozens of schools. Students have been very clear that they wanted to sit their exams," she said.

"They spoke about wanting that rite of passage. We have asked exam boards to be more lenient this year, to reflect the disruption."

All students should be proud of their achievements, having dealt with schooling during the pandemic, Education Secretary James Cleverly said.

He said: "Every single student collecting their results today should be proud of their achievements. Not only have they studied throughout the pandemic, but they are the first group in three years to sit exams.

"For that, I want to congratulate them and say a huge thank you to those who helped them get to this point."

New T-level results will also be received for the first time by around 1,000 students in England on Thursday.

The qualifications, which are broadly equivalent to three A-levels, offer students practical and knowledge-based learning at a school or college and on-the-job experience.

Mr Cleverly assured students that no matter what grades they might get, "there has never been a better range of opportunities available".

He said: "Whether going on to one of our world-leading universities, a high-quality apprenticeship, or the world of work, students have exciting options as they prepare to take their next steps."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to.

Manhunt launched after girl, 7, 'abducted and taken into woods'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be 'trying to create an alternative woke royal family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'trying to create an alternative woke royal family', royal biographer claims

Train and Tube stations were hit with flash flooding on Wednesday while Gatwick was also forced to cancel flights (top right stock photo)

Gatwick cancels dozens of flights as storms batter Britain and train stations forced to close over flash flooding

Exclusive
Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Exclusive
Keir Starmer has backed workers struggling due to the cost of living crisis

Keir Starmer insists he is 'absolutely' behind workers as more strikes loom amid cost of living crisis

Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police

Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned by police after smashing phone out of autistic boy's hand

Mr Giggs denies assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville

'The worst experience of my life': Ryan Giggs weeps in court as he recalls spending night in cells

A man was killed in Poland Street on Monday

Man, 60, charged with murder after fatal stabbing near Oxford Street

Police and forensics officers at the scene of the shooting in Toxteth

Man dies after Liverpool shooting as police hunt suspects on e-bikes

Sewage discharge alerts have been issued for many of the UK's beaches

Sewage alerts issued for almost 50 beaches in England and Wales

Mr Chail is accused under the Treason Act

'I'm here to kill the Queen', crossbow-armed man accused of treason told guards at Windsor Castle, court hears

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Southwark this morning

Firefighters tackle huge blaze in Southwark railway arches with train services 'severely disrupted'

Flooding has broken out in London

Flash floods break out in London amid amber warning of flooding, power cuts and lightning strikes

Matt Forde complained about a baby at his show

Comedian sparks row after complaining about crying baby 'derailing' Edinburgh Fringe show

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, has been named as the victim in the stabbing in Greenford in west London. Police issued CCTV of a suspect today

Hunt for suspect seen 'fleeing with knife' after grandfather, 87, stabbed to death riding mobility scooter

Natasha Henstridge has paid tribute to her ex-husband

'No words... only love': Darius Danesh's ex-wife shares tribute after his shock death at 41

Latest News

See more Latest News

R Kelly

Opening arguments made as R Kelly faces trial on sex charges

A prison window (Ben Birchall/PA)

Payout for victims of judges who took kickbacks to send children to US prisons

R Kelly

R Kelly trial is about singer’s ‘hidden side’ court told

Venice

Venice mayor outraged at surfers motoring down Grand Canal

Taiwan China

Taiwan and China hold opposing military drills as tensions rise

Georgia election investigation

Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

Royal guard

Norway discharges 30 members of the royal guard for illegal drug use

Kashmir Missing Soldier

Missing Indian soldier’s body found on glacier after 38 years

Spain Wildfires

Ten injured while leaving stopped train near wildfire in Spain

Russia Ukraine War

Ammunition explodes at depot in Crimea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

James O’Brien astonished with ‘ice queen of Brexit’ Liz Truss over her leaked comments

James O’Brien astonished with ‘ice queen of Brexit’ Liz Truss over her leaked comments

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London