A-level results day: Row over £9,250 tuition fees for 'blended learning' courses

10 August 2021, 05:29

University students have been deprived of face-to-face learning during the pandemic
University students have been deprived of face-to-face learning during the pandemic. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Many of the UK's leading universities will continue with online teaching in the autumn term, sparking calls for students' £9,250 tuition fees to be reimbursed.

Despite the lifting of all Covid restrictions in the England, and most in Scotland and Wales, 20 out of 24 Russell Group universities have said at least some of their undergraduate teaching will continue online.

It comes as tens of thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland were receiving their A-level grades on Tuesday.

Which unis will remain online-only?

University College London, the London School of Economics, Imperial College, Cardiff and Leeds have all said lectures will continue to be held online, according to The Sunday Times.

READ MORE: A-level results day: Students to receive grades determined by teachers due to Covid

READ MORE: Too many people are going to university, education charity chief says

Which unis will have a mix of online and in-person lectures?

Warwick, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh will deliver a blend of online and face-to-face teaching.

Students at the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford can expect most of their teaching to be in person, but some will be online.

Lord Baker of Dorking, the former Conservative education secretary, told the newspaper the decision to stick with online learning was “outrageous” and urged universities to return to pre-pandemic learning.

"Pubs, cinemas, theatres and football matches have all opened without restrictions," he said. "What’s different about universities?"

Students at Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool universities have launched petitions demanding reimbursement of tuition fees if there is not a return to a full return to "normality in terms of teaching".

Lord Baker backed this, insisting the Government is correct to consider cutting to cut the annual tuition fee to £7,500.   

Students at Manchester, where the petition has reached nearly 10,000 signatures, told LBC last month of their fury at the university’s plans to keep teaching parts of courses online.

Biochemistry first-year student Caitlin Wright described the decision to move to permanently include online teaching as part of the courses as "absolutely shocking and not in the best interests of students".

"I understand why it was necessary for this year but past the pandemic I am not sure why it is necessary," she said.

"Everyone learns so much better in person, where they can bounce ideas off each other and put their hands up to ask questions. Online it takes three to five business days to get an answer to your question."

First-year Politics student Chris Adair added that he is worried the "quality of teaching will be severely affected if the university use the pandemic as an excuse to move to online teaching".

Nick Hillman, Director of the Higher Education Policy Institute, told LBC universities have been scarred by the chaos of last autumn and are adapting their plans accordingly.

"Students regard learning as a social endeavour and see part of the university experience as spending time in the presence of people from other countries, other parts of the UK and other backgrounds," he said.

"But universities got it wrong last year, when they promised face-to-face learning would come back earlier than it was allowed to for most students, and they are desperate not to overpromise this year."

The National Union of Students has previously said there can be some advantages in teaching online, while Universities UK has defended the approach, saying it was still unclear which restrictions would be in place when the autumn term was planned.

Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the Office for Students, said: "No matter what teaching methods universities and colleges use, they must provide consistently good courses for all students."

A Department for Education spokeswoman added: "Universities have a strong track record in delivering excellent blended tuition, and we have been clear that quality and quantity should not drop."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Rohingya refugee gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh (Shafiqur Rahman/AP)

Bangladesh offers jab to Rohingya refugees amid surge in infections in camps
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam (Vincent Yu/AP)

Hong Kong leader advocates retaliatory sanctions against West
Students across the country will be receiving their A-level results on Tuesday

A-level results 2021: When will you get grades? And how to appeal or go through clearing
Tower Bridge became stuck open on Monday afternoon

London's Tower Bridge reopens after technical failure fixed

Two people have been arrested over the death of the two-year-old girl

Two people, 24 and 32, charged over death of two-year-old girl
Medics battling coronavirus have faced a torrent of abuse from patients

Medics battling coronavirus on front line ‘have faced torrent of abuse’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report

'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report
'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'

'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'
Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures

Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures
The health service expert said it was a 'challenging' time for the NHS

NHS workers facing 'exhaustion' due to 'vicious circle' of staff shortages
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

Were you in the room when the PM threatened to demote Rishi Sunak?
Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London