Students receive A-level results after facing disruption over pandemic and Raac crisis

15 August 2024, 01:06

Students receiving their A level results
Students receiving their A level results. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Students are receiving their A-level results in a year when young people had their education disrupted by the pandemic and concrete crisis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hundreds of thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving grades to help them progress on to university, an apprenticeship or employment.

Last year, more than a quarter (27.2%) of UK A-level entries were awarded A or A* grades, down on 36.4% in 2022.

But it was higher than in 2019 - the last year that summer exams were taken before Covid - when 25.4% UK A-level entries were awarded top grades.

Just days before the academic year was due to start last year, a number of schools were forced to offer remote learning when reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was found in buildings.

A one-off uplift to exam marks has not been granted to all pupils who had their education disrupted by Raac, despite calls from schools and families affected.

Read more: Met Police is failing to investigate crimes and manage offenders adequately, damning report finds

Read more: Train drivers offered bumper pay deal to end strikes after two years of rail misery

In England, exams regulator Ofqual said it expected results to be "broadly similar" to last summer, when grades were brought back in line with pre-pandemic levels.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, exam regulators are aiming to return to pre-pandemic grading this summer - a year later than in England.

The move to restore pre-pandemic standards comes after Covid led to an increase in top A-level and GCSE grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

Leaders in the education sector have warned that this cohort of young people has had to overcome a series of challenges in recent years - and those from disadvantaged backgrounds have been hit the worst.

The cohort of students who are receiving their A-level results were in Year 9 when schools closed due to the pandemic, and they were the first year group to sit GCSE exams in 2022 after they were cancelled for two years in a row.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "Young people deserve enormous credit for what they have achieved, in the face of both the huge disruption of recent years, and in too many cases the inequality that goes hand in hand with young people's backgrounds.

"I am determined to break down these barriers to opportunity so every young person can pursue their dreams and thrive.

"I hope young people everywhere can celebrate their results and look forward to their next step - be that university, an apprenticeship or beginning their careers."

T-level results are also being received by thousands of students in England on Thursday, and youngsters across the country will be awarded their level 3 vocational and technical qualification (VTQ) exam results.

Students could face less competition for university places this year due a decline in the proportion of UK school leavers applying to higher education and a fall in overseas demand.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a sample of 130 of the UK's largest higher education providers showed there were 22,774 courses with vacancies for undergraduate students living in England on the Ucas clearing website.

A similar analysis last year, carried out the day before A-level results day, showed there were 22,521 courses with vacancies on the clearing site.

Clearing is available to students who do not meet the conditions of their offer on A-level results day, as well as those who did not receive any offers.

Students who have changed their mind about what or where they wish to study can also use the process.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stonehenge

Mystery over Stonehenge origins deepens after 'jaw-dropping' discovery

The Met Police is failing to investigate crimes and manage offenders adequately, a review has found.

Met Police is failing to investigate crimes and manage offenders adequately, damning report finds

Rail strikes could soon come to an end

Train drivers offered bumper pay deal to end strikes after two years of rail misery

Cisco wants to switch focus to AI (Alamy/PA)

Cisco cuts thousands of jobs as it shifts focus to AI and cybersecurity

Ukraine continued its advancement into the Kursk region on Wednesday

Ukraine 'captures 100 prisoners of war' and 'launches major attack on airfields' as troops take more Russian land

Daryl Taylor

Urgent manhunt for suspected child sex offender, 33, with huge face tattoo - as police offer £5,000 reward

Female polar bear and cub Canada

Remote Arctic radar station worker killed by two polar bears in horror attack

The National Police Chiefs' Council said 1,000 arrests have been made in connection with the recent nationwide unrest.

'Keyboard warrior', 53, and man, 26, who kicked female police officer among latest to be jailed after UK riots

Health workers educating children on the symptoms of the mpox disease (Augustin Mudiayi/Doctors Without Borders/AP)

WHO declares mpox outbreaks in Africa a global health emergency

Katy Perry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Spain to probe unauthorised Katy Perry music video in protected natural area

Monkeypox was renamed M-pox

Mpox declared a public health emergency - as disease is likened to the 'early days of HIV'

Miah used social media to send on pictures from his holiday to a drug runner

Drug dealer arrested at airport after jetting off on four luxury holidays in four months

Military vehicles with a bomb-damaged building behind

Ukraine claims prisoners taken as it continues incursion into Russia

Hamas political official Osama Hamdan (Malak Harb/AP)

Hamas official says group is losing faith in US over Gaza ceasefire talks

Urgent hunt for brothers 10 and 13 with police 'increasingly concerned' over whereabouts of pair

Urgent hunt for brothers 10 and 13 with police 'increasingly concerned' over pair's whereabouts

Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

Ernesto intensifies into a hurricane and is on a path towards Bermuda

Latest News

See more Latest News

National Television Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Love Island star Molly-Mae announces split from Tommy Fury after 5-year relationship

Jonnie died aged 50 after a battle with cancer

Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin left wife nearly £1 million in his will after battle with cancer
Taylor Swift fans prepare for concert amid security fears.

'Not wearing my heels so I can quickly escape': Taylor Swift fans prepare for London shows amid threats of terrorism
The former PM has broken her silence following a prank involving a lettuce-themed banner

'What happened was not funny' Liz Truss breaks silence after storming off stage following lettuce prank
Images show fish belly up in the canal after an alleged chemical leak

Shocking images show ‘hundreds' of fish dead as water tested for cyanide after chemical spill in West Midlands
Nasenspitze eines Airbus A320 der Fluggesellschaft EasyJet - Easy Jet Rolltreppe *** Nose tip of an EasyJet Airbus A320 Easy Jet escalator Copyright: xJoeranxSteinsiekx

EasyJet cancels 232 flights affecting airports across the UK as family holidays thrown into jeopardy
The local community in Beckenham fundraised to give Paul the trip of a lifetime

Waste company embroiled in street cleaner row issues major update following public backlash
Nadine Young holds a childhood photograph of her granddaughter, Ta'Kiya Young.

US police officer charged with fatally shooting pregnant African American woman

Head shot of Donald Trump

Judge rejects Trump’s latest demand to step aside from hush money criminal case

Stephanie, who has a son and daughter with the deceased Mr Cifuentes, said the duo were 'on their way to meet Allah'.

'Broken in ways words cannot describe': Families of Brits found dead in burned-out car in Sweden speak out following deaths

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit