23 August 2024, 06:18 | Updated: 23 August 2024, 07:15

'A president for all Americans': Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination as she eyes-up White House. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Kamala Harris has officially become the Democratic candidate to face Donald Trump in November's upcoming election.

Taking to the stage at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday night, Harris highlighted her unusual path to the White House, explaining she was "no stranger to unlikely journeys".

During her speech on the third night of the convention, the Vice President told Americans they have a "new way forward" in November, with just 75 days until US Election Day.

Ms Harris declared "I never do anything half assed," as she secured her party's official nomination as the Democrats' leader.

It follows her monumental rise in popularity, as the Democrats' attempt to turn their hopes around following the news President Joe Biden would not run for a second term in office over health concerns.

"With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past," she said in a 40-minute speech.

At one point, the VP added that she would not "cosy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong Un" - who she said were rooting for Mr Trump.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, from left, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz pose on stage at the DNC on Thursday
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, from left, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz pose on stage at the DNC on Thursday. Picture: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite / Alamy

She noted "a chance to chart a new way forward" during the speech, "not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans".

It follows Television star Oprah Winfrey taking to the stage in Chicago the previous evening, as the host took aim at Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance during a surprise speech.

She closed the convention by summoning Americans to reject political divisions and warning of consequences posed by a Donald Trump win.

"I know there are people of various political views watching tonight and I want you to know I promise to be a president for all Americans," she said.

Read more: Oprah Winfrey mocks JD Vance with shoutout to 'childless cat ladies', urging voters to 'choose common sense' at DNC

Read more: Tories 'discussed freedom of movement for under-30s with the EU', German ambassador says

"I promise to be a president for all Americans to hold sacred America's constitutional principles, fundamental principles, from the rule of law and fair elections to the peaceful transfer of power."

Ms Harris is the first black woman and first person of South Asian descent to accept a major party's presidential nomination. If elected, she would be the first female US president.

On stage, she looked out across a sea of female delegates and Democratic supporters wearing white - the colour of women's suffrage - the movement that culminated with American women securing the right to vote in 1920.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Picture: Alamy

"America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I'm no stranger to unlikely journeys," she said, recounting how she was raised primarily by her mother after her parents divorced in a small apartment in San Francisco's East Bay and being raised as well by friends and caregivers who were a "family by love".

Outlining her career as a prosecutor, state attorney general, senator and now vice president, she said: "My entire career I've only had one client: the people." She attacked Mr Trump, calling him an "unserious man".

"The consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious.

"This election is not only the most important of our lives. It is one of the most important in the life of our nation.

"Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails. And how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States, not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had - himself."

Attacking laws against "reproductive freedom" passed by the Supreme Court after appointments by Mr Trump, she said the former president plans to create a national anti-abortion co-ordinator.

"Why, exactly, is it that they don't trust women?" she said. "Well, we trust women. "When Congress passes a Bill to restore reproductive freedom, as President of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law."

She also vowed to bring back the bipartisan border security Bill "killed" by Mr Trump and "create an earned pathway to citizenship and secure our border", as well as saying she would "stand strong" with Ukraine and Nato allies.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, from left, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walzin Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, from left, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walzin Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Picture: Alamy

Ms Harris said history would show President Joe Biden's record was "extraordinary" and they were working "around the clock" to solve the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

"Now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done... such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realise their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination," she said.

She said she would not "cosy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong Un" who she said were rooting for Mr Trump.

Describing America as "the greatest democracy in the history of the world", Vice President Harris rounded off her speech by calling on voters to "fight for the ideals we cherish".

It comes as Beyoncé has threatened Donald Trump on Thursday, with legal action over the use of her music in his latest campaign video.

The billionaire talk show host received roaring applause and a standing ovation on day three of the Democrat convention as she formally endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election.

