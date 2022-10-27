Fines for dodging rail fares will soar from £20 to £80 in England from January, in first increase since 2005

27 October 2022, 16:09 | Updated: 27 October 2022, 16:20

The minimum penalty for evading rail fares in England is set to increase from £20 to £100 in January, the government has said.
The minimum penalty for evading rail fares in England is set to increase from £20 to £100 in January, the government has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

The minimum penalty for evading rail fares in England is set to increase from £20 to £100 in January, the government has said.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the rise was being introduced due to concerns that the current penalty is not seen as a sufficient deterrent.

The fine will be issued as a surcharge on top of the ticket price of the journey, though the fine drops to £50 if it is paid three weeks.

The DfT has suggested the change will help to modernise the network and ultimately cut the cost to taxpayers.

Read more: Crime hits record high with 6.5million offences recorded in a year – including 2.1million violent and nearly 200,000 sexual offences

Read more: Prince Harry's tell-all memoir will be called 'Spare' and released on January 10, publisher reveals

Fares, which used to be collected by train operators which paid the government a fee are now given to the Treasury with firms receiving a fixed payment to operate services with.

Fare evasion therefore hits the public purse, and not the operators and their private owners.

At the moment, a £20 fine is in place for people who get the train without a valid ticket, or twice the the price of a ticket to the next station the service is going to.

But laws passed by Parliament yesterday mean the financial penalty in England will rise for the first time since 2005.

The hike will bring the penalty in line with those handed out by Transport for London and Manchester Metrolink, which charge £80 and £100 respectively.

A DfT spokesman said: "We need penalty fares to act as a proper deterrent, and we are putting in place a modern system that will help create a more sustainable railway."

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, estimates that fare evasion costs the industry about £240m each year.

Rail bosses are facing ongoing industrial action and grappling with how to increase revenues in following a slowdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The popularity of home working has seen passenger journey numbers drop dramatically.

The rail industry has launched a flexible season ticket in an attempt to accommodate hybrid workers and a rewards programme to get travellers back on trains.

A total of 332 million rail passenger journeys were made in Britain in the three months to the end of June, about three-quarters of the level seen before the pandemic.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Craig Henderson has been jailed at Durham Crown Court

Door-to-door salesman jailed for selling 'off' fish to vulnerable pensioners to support heroin and crack addiction

Stock photo of hands toasting with glasses.

Experts say 'wine o'clock' culture may be behind surge in liver cancer cases, with rates jumping 40 per cent in the last decade
Saydi Abu Sheikh was killed in the shooting

First image of Ilford shooting victim emerges as cops ask witnesses to shatter 'wall of silence'

Putin delivered another rambling speech

'Age of Western domination is over': Deluded Putin calls for a 'new world order' and accuses UK of stoking tensions

Ash Regan has quit Nicola Sturgeon's government.

Scottish minister quits Nicola Sturgeon's government over gender reforms

Mr Musk said he does not want Twitter to become a hellscape

Elon Musk reveals why he is buying Twitter as he says he does not want platform to be 'free-for-all hellscape'

Mahek Bukhari is accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain

TikTok star in court charged with murder of two men who died in alleged high-speed car chase

Children should not be ‘unfairly singled out’ at school because they have Afro-textured hair, Britain's human-rights watchdog has said.

School bans on kids with Afro hair are probably illegal, watchdog says

Hunter McGleenon was murdered by Sharyar Ali

'Monster' man jailed for murdering baby who was found dead with 19 injuries to head and neck, as well as to his genitals

1

Crime hits record high with 6.5m offences recorded in a year – including 2.1m violent and nearly 200,000 sexual offences

Leah was found more than four years after she went missing

'Glimmer of hope is brutally extinguished': Leah Croucher's family makes heartbreaking statement after teen's body found

Greater Manchester Police are investigating the killing in Wilmslow Road (R)

Student, 19, stabbed to death in 'random attack on way home from house party' in Manchester

Ruwaida Adan (L) died at Capital Go Karts (R)

'Sweet, compassionate' girl, 15, strangled to death after hijab got caught in go-kart

1

Churchgoing woman guilty of beheading pensioner and dumping her body in a suitcase in row over £200,000

A man was jailed for raping a teenage girl after she left the Bat and Ball bar in Westfield Stratford

Man, 36, jailed for raping teenager in flowerbed at London shopping centre

Some schools are considering reducing to a four-day week due to rising costs

Four day week? Fury after parents warned some schools considering shorter weeks amid 'catastrophic' cost crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

FRANCE-EU-BRITAIN-MIGRANTS

Brits offered money to house Channel migrants amid record numbers and soaring hotel bills

1

Boris Johnson considers starting organisation to support Ukraine as he eyes a new career on the international stage
Shell's CEO has said the Government should tax energy companies further to "protect the poorest" in society.

Nadhim Zahawi refuses to rule out new windfall tax as Shell doubles profits to £8billion

Rishi Sunak is reconsidering major cuts to public spending and tax rises and after a marked improvement in the country's finances.

Rishi Sunak reconsidering tax hikes as budget delay saves Treasury £15 billion

Libby Squire's mum to meet daughter's killer

'I don't hate him': Libby Squire's mum prepares to meet daughter's killer in prison

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row
Prince Harry new book cover (spare) and Harry with William, Kate and Meghan

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir will be called 'Spare' and released on January 10, publisher reveals
The warning comes from the BVA ahead of Halloween

'Pets are not fashion accessories': Stark warning for pet owners ahead of Halloween

Rishi Sunak has reappointed Ms Braverman in his Cabinet

Backlash against Braverman: Civil service fury as Sunak accused of 'grubby deal' over Home Secretary appointment
Snow is set to follow on from the warm weather.

Hotter than Greece: Britain to bask in 'unusually warm' weather before snow sweeps across country

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’
David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office
Sangita Myska reflects on her conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft

The moment my conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft morphed into a socio-political phenomena by Sangita Myska
Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak has taken a big hit bringing back Suella Braverman but he owes her - big time
Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit