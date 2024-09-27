'A true legend': Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville leads tributes to Dame Maggie Smith

By Georgina Greer

Oscar winner Dame Maggie Smith died in hospital on Friday, her sons said in a statement.

The legendary actress's career spanned several decades, first appearing on the stage as a girl of 18 in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

She emerged as an international star with an Oscar-winning performance as the fanatical teacher Jean Brodie in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie.

Her Downton Abbey co-star Hugh Bonneville branded Dame Maggie a "true legend of her generation".

Adding, "anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent."

Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens, who played Matthew Crawley in the TV drama, said Dame Maggie was "truly one of the greats" on Instagram.

He joined a host of famous faces in paying tribute on Friday.

Whoopi Goldberg said she felt "lucky" to have worked alongside her in Sister Act, where Dame Maggie played Reverend Mother Superior.

The US actress shared an old picture on Instagram of the two on set, dressed as nuns, describing her as a "great woman".

Rob Lowe, who appeared with Dame Maggie in 1993 BBC drama Suddenly, Last Summer, referred to his late co-star as a "lion".

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: "Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion.

"She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!"

Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion. She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another.… pic.twitter.com/wjJCL7FqWf — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 27, 2024

TV presenter Gyles Brandreth described her as "wise, witty, waspish, wonderful".

Arts charity BAFTA have also paid tribute, saying she was a "legend of British stage and screen".

We're saddened to hear that actor Dame Maggie Smith, best known for the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has died at the age of 89.



Dame Maggie was a legend of British stage and screen, winning five BAFTAs as well as a BAFTA Special Award and BAFTA Fellowship during her… pic.twitter.com/YxQs4GAdCp — BAFTA (@BAFTA) September 27, 2024

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith," her family's statement read.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

"She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."