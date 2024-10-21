Banning drivers under 21 from giving lifts to friends would save 58 lives a year, claims AA

Banning drivers under 21 from giving lifts to friends would save 58 lives a year, claims AA. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The AA has urged the government to ban under 21s from giving lifts to friends after passing in a move they say will save 58 lives a year.

The motoring body is urged Labour to consider the plans that would see young motorists unable to ferry friends for the first six months after passing their test.

The proposed rules will mimic those already in place across several regions, including the US, Canada, Australia and Sweden.

The 'G' rating - meaning Graduate - would see those who have recently passed receive a graduate driving licensing (GDL).

The government has been urged to apply the under 21 rule for the first six months after passing the test. Picture: Alamy

The 'G' plate would be displayed on cars much like the current 'P' plates and 'L' plates for learners.

According to the motoring body, at least 58 lives would be saved and 934 serious injuries prevented each year if the policy was adopted.

AA chief executive Jakob Pfaudler said: "Not only is this a tragic waste of life, but it contributes to the burden of high insurance premiums for young drivers.

"Graduated driver licensing has been proven in other countries to significantly reduce road deaths and serious injuries.

"We are calling on the transport secretary to make simple, pragmatic changes to the licensing process so young people are better protected in their first few months of independent driving."

According to figures released by the Department for Transport (DfT), 290 people were killed and 4,669 seriously injured in crashes across the UK last year involving at least one driver aged between 17-24.

It comes as four teens drowned after 'avoidable' crash in Snowdonia.

Teenage Girl In Car Having Driving Lesson From Female Instructor Or Parent. Picture: Alamy

The inexperienced driver 'went round bend too fast' according to reports, before the car rolled into a ditch, leading to the deaths of the four teenagers.

Forensic collision investigator Ian Thompson told the court although the speed limit on the road was 60mph, the critical speed for the bend was 38mph.