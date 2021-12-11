Violent man who beat and raped partner banned her from eating or drinking in four day ordeal

Awil was jailed for 22 years. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

A violent 29-year-old man who raped, beat and imprisoned his partner banned her from eating and drinking in a four day ordeal.

Abdul Awil, of West London, has been jailed for 22 years for GBH with intent, false imprisonment, and two counts of rape.

Ambulance medics called police to an address in Kensington on 2 October, where a woman revealed she had been beaten and raped by Awil over about four days from September 28.

She said she had come home from birthday celebrations before Awil attacked her in her home, forcing her into a room and banning her from eating or drinking.

He assaulted her repeatedly, leaving her unconscious.

The victim managed to flee to a family member's house after four days of the abuse, and her cousin called an ambulance.

Awil was found guilty of his charges at Harrow Crown Court in August and sentenced on December 10.

The Met's Detective Constable Gemma Harkin said "Awil has, at every turn, denied responsibility for his actions. He took advantage of a vulnerable female who trusted him, and subjected her to such violence that no human being should ever have to endure.

"The victim has displayed immense courage in coming forward and we hope that she finds some comfort in the sentence which has been handed down.

"I would urge any victims to please talk to us. We have specially trained officers who work closely with partner organisations to provide the right support.

"Please do not suffer in silence - we are here to help and will do all we can to pursue prosecutions and achieve justice.”