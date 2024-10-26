Former boss of Abercrombie & Fitch pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and prostitution charges

26 October 2024, 00:25 | Updated: 26 October 2024, 00:30

Mike Jeffries
Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries has pleaded not guilty sex trafficking and prostitution charges . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The former boss of fashion giant Abercrombie & Fitch has pleaded not guilty sex trafficking and prostitution charges in New York.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ex-chief executive Mike Jeffries, 80, his partner Matthew Smith, 61, and a third man, James Jacobson, 71, were arrested in the US on Tuesday morning after being charged with one count of sex trafficking and 15 counts of interstate prostitution.

Jeffries, who was Abercrombie & Fitch chief executive from 1992 to 2014, denied the charges at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Long Island, on Friday. Jacobson also planned to plead not guilty, his lawyer said. No date has been set for Smith.

If convicted of the sex trafficking charge, the defendants face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a mandatory minimum of 15 years.

A logo sign outside of a Abercrombie & Fitch retail store in Munich, Germany, on September 2, 2018.
Jeffries was Abercrombie & Fitch chief executive from 1992 to 2014. Picture: Alamy

Jeffries is free on a 10 million dollar (£7.2 million) bond and will be back in court on December 12.

Announcing charges earlier this week, a prosecutor said Jeffries used his "power, his wealth and his influence to traffic men for his own sexual pleasure and that of his romantic partner, Matthew Smith".

Breon Peace, US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said Jacobson allegedly engaged in "try-outs with men across the world", after which Smith would "personally approve" them.

The men were then allegedly flown to Jeffries and Smith's homes in the Hamptons on Long Island, or to hotels around the world, including in England, France, Italy and Morocco.

Mr Peace said Jeffries and Smith, both from Florida, and Jacobson, of Wisconsin, "used force, fraud and coercion to traffic those men for their own sexual gratification", with the indictment identifying 15 alleged victims.

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Arraigned On Sex Trafficking Charges
Lawyers for Jeffries and Smith have previously "vehemently denied" any wrongdoing. Picture: Getty

He added that many of the victims, at least one of whom was as young as 19, were financially vulnerable and aspired to become models in the fashion industry.

Lawyers for Jeffries and Smith have previously "vehemently denied" any wrongdoing.

Mr Peace said the alleged sex trafficking and prostitution enterprise "lasted at least from the end of 2008 until early 2015".

The US Attorney Office for the Eastern District of New York said on Tuesday that Jeffries had been released on a 10 million dollar bond, Jacobson was released on a 500,000 dollar (£385,000) bond, and Smith was "ordered detained".

Mr Peace previously said prosecutors were seeking detention for Smith because the risk of flight was "particularly acute" as he is a dual citizen of the US and the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Beirut, Lebanon. 22nd Oct, 2024. A view of the destruction in the aftermath of air strikes on the Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern

Israeli military 'conducting precise strikes on military targets' as Iranian state media reports explosions near Tehran

Mortgage Rates Affected By Latest Interest Rate Rise

Government announces new plan for housing to help 'generation locked out of the property market'

Brianna Ghey

Brianna Ghey murder could not have been foreseen, inquest rules

Shay Kang was killed with a Swiss Army knife at home

Mother, 33, who stabbed her 10-year-old daughter to death given indefinite hospital order

BAHAMAS-TRAVEL-CRUISE

Search called off after woman falls overboard at Taylor Swift themed cruise

Exclusive
Keir Starmer is a working person, Rachel Reeves has said

Keir Starmer is a 'working person', Rachel Reeves insists amid Budget tax row

Migrants Continue Arrive At Kent Shores From France (file).

Small boat migrant crossings top 29,000 for the year so far

Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death.

Neighbour heard girl scream 'in pain' two days before Sara Sharif, 10, died, court hears

Tommy Robinson told to 'turn himself in' as he's pictured outside police station ahead of London march

Tommy Robinson charged under the Terrorism Act after handing himself in to police

Callum Ulysses Parslow

Nazi-obsessed knifeman guilty of attempted murder after stabbing asylum seeker

Alexander McCartney, 26, admitted 185 charges involving 70 children

Online predator who ‘catfished’ child victims jailed for at least 20 years after driving girl, 12, to take her own life

A rape crisis service in Glasgow has severed ties with a charity over single-sex services

Rape crisis service cuts ties with charity amid row over single-sex services

Nicole Scherzinger shared a tribute to Liam Payne.

'You brought so much joy': Nicole Scherzinger and Naomi Campbell pay tribute to Liam Payne

United Reformed Church Hornsea East Yorkshire England

Parents fume as church accidentally puts porn on big screen during children's sing-a-long

Footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has denied a charge of importing class B drugs

Ex-Arsenal footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas denies trying to smuggle £600,000 of cannabis into UK

Westminster Magistrates Court building in London, UK.

Men deny terrorism charge after 'planning to target Islamic Education Centre' in 'right wing attack'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters tackle M5 lorry blaze leaving drivers trapped in vehicles - as closed motorway causes 2-mile tailbacks

M5 chemical blaze leaves drivers trapped in their vehicles - as motorway closure causes 2-mile tailbacks
Anastasios Giamouradis with patient Doreen Adams

Groundbreaking surgery to remove brain tumours 'the size of apples' through patients' eyebrows
'No second album anytime soon': Singer-songwriter Raye reveals lyric books for new album stolen by criminals

'No second album anytime soon': British singer-songwriter Raye reveals lyric books for new album stolen by criminals
US musician Bruce Springsteen performs during a campaign rally with former US President Barack Obama supporting US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris

Bruce Springsteen warns Trump would be an 'American tyrant' as he throws support behind Kamala Harris
Struck off GP dubbed the 'dirty doctor' is 'now working as a psychotherapist using different alias'

Struck off GP dubbed the 'dirty doctor' who had sex with multiple women in his surgery 'now working as psychotherapist'
France will start charging non-Eu tourists more to enter visitor attractions

British tourists face €5 surcharge for top French attractions because they're not in EU

'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'

'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'
Victoria Cilliers has married Simon Goodman

Mother who survived huge fall after husband tried to kill her by damaging her parachute marries another skydiver
Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife family reveal

Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall

Asylum seeker hotel worker, 27, stabbed to death 'with screwdriver' as man, 18, charged with murder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony
Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News