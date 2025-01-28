River search for Aberdeen sisters called off three weeks after they were went missing

28 January 2025, 08:55

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen 21 days ago
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen 21 days ago. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Police searches in the River Dee in Aberdeen to trace two sisters who disappeared earlier this month have come to an end.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen on January 7 at 2.12am in Market Street at Victoria Bridge.

Their disappearance prompted a major search and rescue mission but officers have been unable to find the pair nearly three weeks on.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti seen in CCTV image from Market Street at Victoria Bridge in the early hours of January 7
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti seen in CCTV image from Market Street at Victoria Bridge in the early hours of January 7. Picture: alamy

Read More: Missing sisters made earlier visit to Aberdeen bridge hours before disappearance, CCTV reveals

Read More: 'Extremely worried' family of missing sisters asks for ‘respect’ as search continues

Police Scotland announced on Monday that "extensive and detailed searches" of the river and harbour had concluded, according to reports.

But the force said wider inquiries to find the sisters are ongoing, including searches of coastal areas in the north and south of Aberdeen.

Earlier, officers said the two women had visited the bridge where they were last seen the day before their disappearance.

They were seen at Victoria Bridge at around 2.50pm on January 6.

CCTV shows the sisters, who are part of a set of triplets, spent five minutes at the footpath and Victoria Bridge but did not engage with anyone else.

It also emerged a text message was sent from Henrietta's mobile phone to the sisters' landlady at 2.12am on January 7, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since, police said.

The following day, the sisters' personal belongings were found in the flat and the landlady reported her concerns to police.

Police have called off the search of the River Dee
Police have called off the search of the River Dee. Picture: alamy

After visiting the bridge on January 6, CCTV footage shows the sisters making their way through the city centre, via the Union Square shopping centre, back to their flat in the Charlotte Street area.

Police said there is nothing to indicate they left it again until shortly before they were last seen at the River Dee.

When they were last seen on January 7 they crossed the bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the river heading towards Aberdeen Boat Club.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Armed protesters set fire to US and French embassies in Congo

DeepSeek has shaken up the AI market

What is DeepSeek? The new Chinese AI chatbot that has sparked a $1trillion panic in the tech market

Selena Gomez shared a tearful post over the ICE raids

'We have no apologies': Trump's border czar hits out at Selena Gomez as she shares tearful post over ICE raids

January 6 rioter shot dead by police.

Jan 6 rioter pardoned by Trump shot dead by police in traffic stop

A Land Rover Defender inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School

Driver, 48, arrested after fatal Wimbledon prep school crash

UK population set to hit 72.5 million by 2032 up almost five million from 2022.

UK population set to hit 72.5 million by 2032 up almost five million from 2022, new ONS figures reveal

Exclusive
Dena Collins (left to right) with her sister Clare and mother Irene

Devastated family left to view daughter's dead body in hospital 'cleaning cupboard' after doctors 'missed red flags'

Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations

Common hippopotamus in lake showing huge teeth and large canine tusks in wide open mouth.

Hippos, narwhals, sperm whales and orcas get protection from ivory trade as UK ban takes effect

Aftermath of the Omagh bombing in 1998.

Omagh bombing inquiry to begin with families' victim statements

A power line was seen sparking near a petrol station.

Is this what started the LA wildfires? Fresh footage shows power line 'sparking' near origin of Eaton blaze

Alleged spy ‘did not know’ target had exposed link to Salisbury poison attack

Alleged spy claims she was unaware target had exposed Russian links to Salisbury poisoning insisting she was misled

The launch of Chinese AI model DeepSeek has sent shockwaves through the tech industry

Tech shares plunge as Donald Trump says new Chinese AI firm DeepSeek is "wake up call"

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Warnings as Coca-Cola issues major recall of products due to potentially high levels of chlorate

Trump orders construction of US Iron Dome missile defence system Republicans cheer plan to replicate Israel’s rocket shield, while experts express doubts

Donald Trump orders America's own Iron Dome to protect USA from hypersonic missiles

Storm Hermina Arrives In The UK Hot On The Heels Of Storm Eowyn

Fresh weather warnings as Britain battered by heavy wind and rain amid Storm Herminia - as major incident declared

Latest News

See more Latest News

Not All History Needs Apologies: Defending HMS Agincourt

The renaming of HMS Agincourt is sinking our heritage to solve a problem that doesn’t exist
President Trump Delivers Remarks, Announces Infrastructure Plan At White House

US Department of Justice sacks officials who worked on criminal investigations into Donald Trump
Yvette Cooper Makes First Visit As New Home Secretary

UK's extremism approach should be based on behaviour and activity - rather than ideology, review claims
Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves will meet top executives from some of Britain's major businesses on Tuesday as they continue their quest for economic growth.

Reeves and Starmer seek billions for growth by giving businesses and banks access to pension funds
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has insisted any airport expansions that are inconsistent with meeting legally-binding limits on UK emissions "won't go ahead".

Heathrow expansion ‘won’t go ahead’ if it breaks net zero targets, Ed Miliband says

Riots outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which was being used as an asylum hotel, last August

Children rioted last summer 'because of curiosity or thrill-seeking', not 'racism or misinformation', report claims
David Coote

Disgraced former referee David Coote comes out as gay and says he took cocaine to deal with 'pressure-cooker' job
'Enough Is Enough' Rally In Sunderland

Home Office suggests 'two-tier policing' claims are 'extremism', and 'grooming gang narrative' is 'pushed by far-right'
Sigourney Weaver's performance was disrupted by Just Stop Oil

Eco-activists storm West End stage to disrupt Sigourney Weaver as Alien star performs Shakespeare
The woman, fleeing on her three-wheeled motorised wheelchair, twice outmanoeuvred the police car as they tried to force her to stop.

Hapless police blasted for using car to chase shoplifter in wheelchair down the street, as suspect escapes twice

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims
King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute
Berlin, Germany. 19th July, 2017. Great Britain's Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, visiting the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, 19 July 2017. Photo: Jörg Carstensen/dpa/Alamy Live News

Kate and William to join Prime Minister in London for 80th anniversary of Holocaust

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News