Academics urge Government to launch 'long Covid' awareness campaign

5 October 2020, 00:54 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 00:56

Academics say a Government awareness campaign about long Covid is need to highlight the issue
Academics say a Government awareness campaign about long Covid is need to highlight the issue. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Academics researching the long-term effects of coronavirus have urged the Government to highlight the issue through an awareness campaign.

A report from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change warns the effects of so-called 'long Covid' could turn out to be a bigger public health problem than excess deaths.

Those suffering with the condition have reported bouts of breathlessness, chronic fatigue and brain fog months after initially falling ill with the virus.

The authors of the paper say they believe the campaign "would help drive compliance with containment measures such as the use of masks" at a time when there are fears the Government is "in danger of losing the public" due to poor communication and local lockdown restrictions.

Read more: Almost 16,000 coronavirus cases added due to system glitch

Read more: Government 'did not listen to local experts' before bringing in lockdowns

In the report Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London, Tim Spector, said that little attention was paid to the infected population who were not sick enough to go to hospital in the early stages of the pandemic.

It is now known that sufferers who did not attend hospital make up 99% of cases.

He said it turned out that Covid-19 was not just a bad case of flu as many believe, but that it behaved more like an autoimmune disease which affects multiple systems in the body.

Prof Spector said the app launched in March by his team at King's College London and the health-science company ZOE - 'COVID Symptom Study' - has been able to capture a wider range of symptoms people were experiencing after receiving data from more than four million people.

Researchers learned that "a great many people didn't get better after two weeks as expected", Prof Spector said, adding: "We kept following them and found out that a significant number still had problems after months.

"This is the other side of Covid: the long-haulers that could turn out to be a bigger public-health problem than excess deaths from Covid-19, which mainly affect the susceptible elderly."

Read more: David Davis laughs when asked if he understands government Covid strategy

The report said the app indicates around 10% of those taking part in the survey had symptoms of long Covid for a month, with between 1.5% and 2% still experiencing such symptoms after three months.

The authors said these appear to be the most reliable statistics on which to base a rough estimate of the scale of long Covid in the population, adding that while there is no clear evidence about prevalence in asymptomatic cases, it is likely to be lower than these percentages.

The app developed by a team at King's College London and ZOE has contributed to significant findings about coronavirus
The app developed by a team at King's College London and ZOE has contributed to significant findings about coronavirus. Picture: PA Images

The report said long Covid seems rare in those under 18 and over 65, with higher prevalence among those of working age.

The median age of those affected is 45 and it affects women more than men.

"As Professor Spector says, long Covid is likely a bigger issue than excess deaths as a result of Covid, but, crucially, the risk must be considered alongside the economic impact and other health impacts linked to Covid restrictions," the paper concluded.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreaks at UK universities climb above 50

Among their recommendations, the authors suggest further studies, awareness campaigns and mass testing to help with diagnosis.

Daniel Sleat, co-author of the report, said: "While long Covid poses a significant risk, it must be assessed alongside the wider impacts of Covid restrictions, both in economic and health terms, as governments determine their next steps on containment measures to avoid a full lockdown."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Trump

Trump waves to supporters from car on brief departure from hospital
Kenzo Takada

Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies

Virus Outbreak India

India confirms another 75,800 coronavirus cases as death toll passes 100,000
Dr Sean Conley

Trump continues to improve during virus treatment, doctors say
Protesters clash with Police Officers during a Black Lives Matter protest through central London in March

Priti Patel: Black Lives Matter protest tactics were 'hooliganism and thuggery'
Home Secretary Priti Patel said she “will introduce a new system that is firm and fair”

Home Secretary vows to overhaul ‘fundamentally broken’ UK asylum system

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Hope Hicks is a top aide of Donald Trump who was confirmed to have coronavirus on Thursday

Who is Hope Hicks? Donald Trump, Melania and Hicks all test positive for Covid-19
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained
Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller
Maajid Nawaz questions disparity in Government lockdown criteria

Maajid Nawaz questions disparity in Government lockdown criteria
Caller fears Black History Month will segregate people and 'makes racism worse'

Caller fears Black History Month will segregate people and 'makes racism worse'
Alastair Campbell: 'Lazy, arrogant' Boris Johnson must 'get serious' on Covid-19 strategy

Alastair Campbell: 'Lazy, arrogant' Boris Johnson must 'get serious' on Covid-19 strategy
David Lammy's furious criticism of Boris Johnson's 'complacent' comments

David Lammy's furious criticism of Boris Johnson's 'complacent' comments
'Wear your mask!': David Lammy's stern demand of public flouting guidance

'Wear your mask!': David Lammy's stern demand of public flouting guidance

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London