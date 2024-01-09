Accidental civilian deaths are 'tragedy of war' not crime, Israel spokesman says, with Palestine to be 'less than a state'

Mark Regev said civilian casualties were a 'tragedy of war'. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Kit Heren

An Israeli government adviser has said that accidental civilian casualties are a "tragedy of war", not a war crime, after David Cameron told MPs he was concerned that the war against Hamas was breaching international law.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mark Regev, a former ambassador to the UK, told LBC's Andrew Marr that the civilian casualties in Gaza were "much lower" than in the Western conflict against ISIS in the Middle East.

He also said that Israel's vision for Palestine after the war was that it should be "less than a state" with the power to govern itself, but not the full sovereignty to harm its neighbour.

He was speaking after Lord Cameron told an MPs' committee on Tuesday that he was concerned that Israel might have broken international law in the war with Hamas.

The Foreign Secretary also said that the Foreign Office had not advised him of that specifically.

Read more: Two British hostages still in Gaza, Cameron reveals, as Foreign Secretary 'worried Israel has broken international law'

Read more: Israel kills top Hezbollah commander with airstrike in Lebanon as fears grow of escalating conflict

Senior adviser to the Israeli PM Mark Regev says Palestine should be a 'half state'

Over 20,000 people are said to have died in Gaza since the war began, Hamas-linked authorities have said.

Mr Regev compared the casualties in Gaza to a British military campaign in the Second World War where civilians were inadvertently killed.

"You're a student of British history, you will know about Operation Carthage in March 1945, where the RAF targeted the Gestapo headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark," he told Andrew.

"And unfortunately, bombs went astray and over 100 civilians were killed in the area, including, I believe, 80-something children.

Israeli advisor to thr Israeli PM Mark Regev defends civilian casualties in Gaza

He added: "Now, this is not a war crime. This is called a tragedy of war. You're endeavouring to hit a legitimate target. And the Danish underground was very interested in the British, the RAF taking out that target the Gestapo headquarters.

"But if you inadvertently hit civilians, that's called an accident of war. That's not a war crime."

Mr Regev said he was not sure what percentage of the casualties in Gaza had been civilians, but pointed to a "combat to civilian ratio."

"What is is an acceptable ratio? My understanding is that when your country was involved in anti terrorist operations... against Daesh, against ISIS in places like Mosul and Fallujah, we were talking about one to four, one to five, that means for every terrorist killed it, we're up to four or five, unfortunately, civilian casualties.

"My understanding of the Israeli numbers is that they are much lower than that. And when the dust settles from this conflict, when all the facts are out there, I believe it will be very apparent. All the efforts the Israeli defence forces went to to show our effort to try to keep civilians out of harm's way."

A picture taken from Rafah on January 6, 2024 shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment. Picture: Getty

Lord Cameron told the Foreign Affairs committee earlier on Tuesday: "Am I worried that Israel has taken action that might be in breach of international law, because this particular premises has been bombed or whatever?

"Yes, of course I'm worried about that and that is why I consult the Foreign Office lawyers when giving this advice on arms exports.

"So if you put it that way, I am happy to say yes, of course, every day I look at what has happened and ask questions about is this in line with international humanitarian law, could the Israelis have done better to avoid civilian casualties, of course I do that."

The Foreign Secretary also told MPs that Israel's ambassador to the UK Tsipi Hotovely had been "wrong" when she ruled out a two-state solution.

Asked about the two-state solution, Mr Regev said that after the war, Palestine should have "all the powers to rule themselves, while none of the powers that could harm Israel".

Citing former Israeli Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Yitzhak Rabin, Mr Regev said that "Palestinians would receive less than a state".

Mr Regev added of Mr Rabin: "He knew that such a state would have to be demilitarised at such a state would have to be unable to sign it's a military pacts with countries like Iran and so forth.

"There would be restrictions on their sovereignty. And so I think the formula that I spoke about about all the powers to govern themselves, and yet none of the powers to threaten Israel, I think that's a safer terminology."