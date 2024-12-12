Accused rapist Yung Filly charged with reckless driving after 'speeding at 100mph' while on bail

12 December 2024, 18:01

Yung Filly leaving Perth court
Yung Filly leaving Perth court. Picture: Alamy

By James Spry

British rapper and YouTuber Yung Filly is facing a new charge for reckless driving after driving at "nearly 100mph" while out on bail following rape allegations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yung Filly, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was caught driving at 98mph in a 60mph zone in High Wycombe, Western Australia on November 17.

It comes as the 29-year-old social media star remains on bail for rape and assault charges, following an incident that took place in Perth in September.

Barrientos remains in Australia ahead of his trial after allegedly raping and choking a woman in a Perth hotel in September.

Mr Barrientos appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 9, where he was charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and four counts of sexual penetration without consent and one count of impeding another person's breathing or circulation by applying pressure to the neck.

Read more: Brit, 18, sentenced to one-year in Dubai jail for ‘holiday romance’ pleads ‘let me go home’

Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos must remain in Western Australia on bail
Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos must remain in Western Australia on bail. Picture: Alamy

Barrientos will now appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 19 accused of reckless driving. The same day, he will now also appear over the prior sexual assault allegations.

Initial charges against Barrientos involve the rapper bringing a university student in her 20s back to his hotel room after he performed at a nightclub in Perth.

Court documents say the alleged victim was with a friend in the VIP section of the club, where she met Barrientos after the show.

Read more: Rioter handed joint-longest sentence after trying to burn down asylum hotel during summer chaos

Yung Filly after winning Best Media Personality at the Mobo Awards at Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly has been granted bail after appearing in an Australian court on charges of rape and assault.
Yung Filly after winning Best Media Personality at the Mobo Awards at Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly has been granted bail after appearing in an Australian court on charges of rape and assault. Picture: Alamy

Police arrested Barrientos in October in Brisbane and extradited him to Perth to face charges. Barrientos was granted bail on strict conditions, including a ban on contacting his alleged victim or posting about the case on social media.

He is unable to leave Western Australia for six months, where he must visit the police station each day, and has been ordered to pay $100,000AUD bail security.

Now, he has a fresh charge of reckless driving, after he was caught speeding last month. The car he was driving has since been impounded.

Born in Cali, Columbia Barrientos moved with his family to the UK as a child. His family initially moved to Orpington, Bromley, then to south-east London.

He rose to fame in 2017 as a comedian and internet personality. His comedy sketches saw him grow a huge online fanbase on YouTube, where he now has 1.8 million subscribers.

After establishing an online following, Barrientos turned to music. His best-known songs are 2020's Confidence, 2022's Day to Day and Grey, a collaboration with Brit Award-winner Aitch released earlier this year.

He won a Mobo Award for best media personality in 2021 and in recent years, has presented TV shows and appeared on The Celebrity Bake Off.

