Man, 35, arrested over west London school acid attack that left girl, 14, scarred for life bailed

6 October 2024, 10:22 | Updated: 6 October 2024, 11:15

Read more: London acid attack that left girl, 14, scarred for life linked to school dispute,’ police believe

The girl has suffered 'life changing injuries' in the attack outside Westminster Academy
The girl has suffered 'life changing injuries' in the attack outside Westminster Academy

By Flaminia Luck

Police have bailed a man who was arrested in connection with an acid attack a school in west London, which severely injured a 14-year-old girl.

After a four-day manhunt, the Metropolitan Police arrested the 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after the attack outside the school in west London on Monday afternoon.

Teagan McFarlane suffered 'life changing' injuries in the attack. A boy aged 16 was also hurt, along with a 27-year-old woman who is understood to be a teacher who tried to intervene.

The acidic substance was hurled at the victims outside Westminster Academy on Monday afternoon.

The victim's grandmother said she believed the attack might have been motivated by 'some sort of dispute' at the school.

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and also released on bail, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force added the arrested man was bailed on Friday pending further enquiries.

The girl's father shared details on her condition and said she has been left 'traumatised'
The girl's father shared details on her condition and said she has been left 'traumatised'

Police said the teenagers were approached by a lone suspect who was on an e-scooter, with a member of staff left injured after she rushed to help.

Corey McFaralane, the father of the 14-year-old pupil, told The Evening Standard his daughter was in a stable condition after sustaining burns to the left side of her face, but could be scarred for life.

The 37-year-old from Westminster said: "She's very traumatised by the attack.

"She's very scared about her injuries. She's a young girl, and these scars could be for life. She's very worried about that and has been asking about that."

Mr McFarlane said he has been staying at his daughter's bedside in hospital, waking every couple of hours to administer eye drops and apply paraffin to her face "to keep everything in place".

He said: "I can't explain what I'm going through. Words can't explain it."

He added that the family "haven't got any idea" of the motive behind the attack.

His older daughter, aged 16, has been at home since the attack and no longer feels safe going out to school.

Mr McFarlane has also set up a GoFundMe for his daughter which aims to raise £9,000.

According to the donation page, the funds would "help cover her expenses and support her journey to recovery".

In a message posted on the site, Mr McFarlane said: "Words cannot express the shock, pain, and trauma she is going through right now, both physically and emotionally. This senseless act of violence has left her with severe injuries that require urgent and long-term medical care, surgeries, rehabilitation, and mental health support.

"We are humbly asking for donations to help cover her expenses and support her journey to recovery. Any contribution, big or small, will make a huge difference in her life and help us take the first steps towards healing from this unimaginable attack."

He added that she was initially discharged from hospital, but later readmitted.

The attacker is still on the loose
The attacker is still on the loose

Scotland Yard said two officers were also taken to hospital as a precaution after they reported feeling unwell.

Detective Chief Inspector Dean Purvis, who is leading the investigation, previously said: "From our inquiries so far we believe the two young victims were on Alfred Road when they were approached by a lone suspect who threw a substance at them before fleeing down Harrow Road.

"A member of staff bravely and selflessly rushed to provide first aid to the two victims, sustaining injuries to herself in the process. Fortunately she has now left hospital.

"For the 14-year-old girl we might not know for some time how severe her injuries are but at this time they are being treated as life-changing.

"I know how incredibly concerning this incident is to parents and pupils and the wider Westminster community. We are in close contact with the school and local authority, and I can assure people that a thorough investigation is well under way, and that my officers will not stop until the suspect is found and arrested.

"If you have information that can help us, it is imperative that you tell us immediately. The area at the time was busy with people and cars. I am particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have captured dashcam footage that can help us establish what happened."

Westminster Academy closed following the incident
Westminster Academy closed following the incident

Westminster Academy's principal, Numera Anwar, said in a statement: "One pupil, a teacher and a member of the public have been injured in an incident outside the school building on the main road involving an acid-like corrosive substance.

"This was a distressing incident which took place after school hours when students and staff were leaving the school site.

"We are offering support to families and relatives of all involved.

"This is a difficult time for our community and I took the decision to close the school (on Tuesday) to allow for a thorough investigation and to ensure the school can resume normally from tomorrow with all safety measures in place."

Adam Hug, leader of Westminster City Council, added: "This is a truly shocking attack on school pupils and a member of staff.

"The council has been in touch with Westminster Academy and we will provide educational psychologists and any other support to help children through what is a traumatic ordeal. Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected.

"Clearly this attack will be unsettling for the whole academy and the wider community, and we will be working with police to provide reassurance and whatever support we can. We would urge anyone with information about what has happened to contact the police."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 4987/30 Sept, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

