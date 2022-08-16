Tributes paid after Corrie Star Duggie Brown dies aged 82

Actor Duggie Brown has died aged 82. Picture: Rex/Shutterstock

By Asher McShane

Coronation Street actor and comedian Duggie Brown has died aged 82.

He played the role of Ted Spear in the ITV soap, stepping into the role earlier this year after a long comedy career. He had also made several other appearances on the soap over the years.

His agent Lee Morgan posted online: "It is with a heavy heart I share the news the very talented Comedian & Actor Duggie Brown passed away this morning with his wife Jackie by his side. What an honour it was to work with Duggie. A born entertainer who loved his profession. RIP Duggie Brown. We love & salute you."

Duggie Brown's representative said: "It is with such a heavy heart that I can confirm the news that the very talented comedian and actor Duggie Brown passed away this morning, with his wife Jackie by his side.

"It has been a great honour to work with Duggie - gracious, kind and always excited by what the industry had in store for him. A born entertainer who loved his profession... an infectious smile that will remain in our hearts."

Tommy Cannon paid tribute to the actor after his death, writing: “Really sad to hear about the passing of Duggie Brown.

"Rest in peace pal, what a funny, funny man - thinking of all your friends and family."

Another person paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “I know he was mainly a comedian, but I remember Duggie Brown from 'Kes'. He played the milkman. His sister, Lynne Perrie, played Billy Casper's mum. Condolences to family and friends”

Neil Hurst commented: "Beyond sad to hear that my ol’ pal Duggie Brown has passed away. One of my very first telly jobs was with Duggie back in 1997 and I was lucky to appear in so many shows with him since. Genuinely one of the nicest and funniest guys in the business. Sad day."

Duggie was a cabaret artist who also appeared on Granada Television’s popular series The Comedians.

He also performed on various other entertainment shows, including The Good Old Days, where he made appearances spanning 1971–1980.

One of his earliest roles was in the 1969 Ken Loach film Kes where he played a milkman.

His sister Lynne Perrie starred as the lead character’s mother.