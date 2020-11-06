Breaking News

Actor Geoffrey Palmer dies aged 93

6 November 2020, 13:40 | Updated: 6 November 2020, 14:31

Actor Geoffrey Palmer celebrates becoming an OBE
Actor Geoffrey Palmer celebrates becoming an OBE. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Actor Geoffrey Palmer has died peacefully at home aged 93.

The prolific film and TV actor's roles included Butterflies, As Time Goes By and The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin.

He was best known for his starring role alongside Dame Judi Dench in As Time Goes By, a BBC sitcom about two former lovers who meet unexpectedly and later marry, which ran from 1992 to 2005.

He also featured in Mrs Brown, along with Dench, and The Madness of King George.

“We regret to sadly announce that the actor Geoffrey Palmer died peacefully at home yesterday aged 93,” his agent said in a statement.

His early television roles included appearances in The Army Game, The Saint and The Avengers and he went on to appear in Doctor Who, as well as the infamous Kipper and the Corpse episode of Fawlty Towers.

Director Edgar Wright was one of the first to pay tribute to Palmer on Twitter, writing: “The flight path gag wiping out the lines of Reggie Perrin’s brother in law is one of my favourite running gags in comedy. RIP to the brilliantly funny Geoffrey Palmer.

The Doctor Who programme tweeted the shows in which he appeared in tribute.

In recent years he appeared in the 2014 Paddington film, Parade's End and WE. He was made an OBE in 2004 for services to drama.

Commenting on his well-known and beloved hangdog facial expression, Palmer once said: “I am not grumpy. I just look this way.”

He also campaigned against the HS2 railway line, which was planned to run close to his house in the Chilterns.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, Netherlands (Mike Corder/AP)

Ex-Kosovo president to face war crimes tribunal on Monday after stepping down
The White House (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Joe Biden closing in on presidency as he takes lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania
Fire crews rushed to semi-detached properties

Two homes in Scotland set on fire by 'stray rocket' as locals call for firework ban
Spain’s former king Juan Carlos (Andrea Comas/AP)

Spain’s Supreme Court opens third ‘corruption’ probe involving former king
China Hong Kong

Carrie Lam says next US president should not meddle in Hong Kong affairs
An election worker handles ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena in Georgia (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Joe Biden now leading Donald Trump in Georgia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?
Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller: 'Most Americans only have a diet of right-wing politics'

James O'Brien caller: 'Most Americans only have a diet of right-wing politics'
LBC listeners say this James O'Brien caller should be on SAGE

LBC listeners say this James O'Brien caller should be on SAGE
Nick Ferrari: 'Covid powers will never be taken back'

Nick Ferrari laments the state of England: 'Covid powers will never be taken back'
Manchester uni student speaks on tearing down 'prison-like' lockdown fences

Manchester uni student speaks on tearing down 'prison-like' lockdown fences
Gym owner explains to LBC why he is refusing to close during lockdown

Gym owner explains to LBC why he is refusing to close during lockdown
Nick Ferrari's heated debate with caller over "shameful" national lockdown

Nick Ferrari's heated debate with caller over "shameful" national lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London