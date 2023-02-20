Office star Mackenzie Crook describes 'bleak' hunt for sister-in-law as police appeal for dashcam' footage

20 February 2023, 14:00 | Updated: 20 February 2023, 14:46

Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge ‘may have crossed busy road’ as police urge public to check video doorbells
Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge ‘may have crossed busy road’ as police urge public to check video doorbells. Picture: Sussex Police / Getty

By Danielle DeWolfe

British actor Mackenzie Crook has once again appealed for help in finding his missing sister-in-law, as police reveal she may have crossed 'several busy roads' on the day she went missing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Best known for his roles in The Office and Pirates of the Caribbean, Crook, 51, described Laurel Aldridge's disappearance as "out of character" in a recent TV interview, with police describing her state as "vulnerable".

Aldridge, 62, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, was last spotted leaving home in Walberton, near Arundel, on February 14.

"We've been checking woodlands and back gardens, we've been flyering, postering and we've really found nothing," Crook told LBC's Rebecca Brady.

Describing how searchers have been "clutching at straws" since her disappearance, Crook noted that helicopters had joined the hunt for Mrs Aldridge on Monday.

Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge ‘may have crossed busy road’ as police urge public to check video doorbells
Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge ‘may have crossed busy road’ as police urge public to check video doorbells. Picture: Sussex Police

Describing his sister-in-law as a "keen walker", Crook described the search as "bleak" and like finding a "needle in a haystack".

With one reported sighting placing Mrs Aldridge near Slindon Cricket Club on the day of her disappearance, police are now urging members of the public who may have been in the area on the day to check doorbell, CCTV and dash-cam footage.

Sussex Police and Crook have since released images which show her leaving home on the morning she disappeared, wearing a turquoise fleece, grey jacket, maroon tartan scarf and brown hat.

The alarm was initially raised after Mrs Aldridge missed her scheduled hospital appointment.

Read more: Sadiq Khan announces free school meals for all primary school pupils in London

Read more: 'We have to be strong': Nicola Bulley’s family 'brace for worst possible news' after body found

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have information on Mrs Aldridge to come forward, as the force reveal they may have information that could place her on the day of her disappearance.

They flagged that Mrs Aldridge may have crossed busy roads including the A27 and A29 in order to reach the location.

Crook urged the public to check their gardens and other places where she may have sought refuge.

Mrs Aldridge was last seen on Tuesday, February 14
Mrs Aldridge was last seen on Tuesday, February 14. Picture: Sussex Police / Getty
Crook, originally from Dartford, Kent, spoke publicly on Friday as he believed his sister-in-law was still in the Walberton area.
Crook, originally from Dartford, Kent, spoke publicly on Friday as he believed his sister-in-law was still in the Walberton area. Picture: Sussex Police

"We had a possible sighting of her on that Tuesday morning, but since then, nothing," Crook said.

Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn said: “We are continuing to pursue multiple lines of enquiry and would thank any members of the public who have provided information to us so far.

"Our officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and are determined to find Laurel.

"We would be grateful if residents in the Walberton and Slindon areas could check their outbuildings for any sightings of Laurel," added Detective Fenn.

"Also, anyone who was in the Walberton area on Tuesday morning or has video footage of someone matching Laurel's description is asked to report it to us."

Crook, originally from Dartford, Kent, spoke publicly on Friday as he believed his sister-in-law was still in the Walberton area.

Mrs Aldridge measures 5’4” and has grey/blonde highlighted hair and wears glasses on occasion.

Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police or alternatively call 101.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sick gawpers jumped fence to 'photograph body being recovered' less than a mile from where Nicola Bulley disappeared

Sick gawpers jumped fence to 'photograph body being recovered' less than a mile from where Nicola Bulley disappeared

Aldi is set to expand its stores in London

Aldi to 'almost double' London stores as it targets empty office blocks for expansion

Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade

One killed and four hurt in Mardi Gras shooting in New Orleans

Emirates Arms Fair

Russia selling weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair despite sanctions over Ukraine war

Sadiq Khan alongside a primary school at lunch time

Free school meals in London: How to claim, eligibility and start date

A carnival float depicts Russia’s President Vladimir Putin taking a blood bath during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany

In Pictures: Revellers enjoy Carnival street parades across Germany

The incident took place outside Greenwich Islamic Centre

'Football-loving' boy, 8, killed and father and brother injured as motorbike ploughs into them while walking to mosque

A view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Eli

Israel promises not to approve additional West Bank outposts

US President Joe Biden, centre, poses with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and Olena Zelenska, left

Biden visits Kyiv and says ‘democracy stands’ in Ukraine ahead of anniversary

Prince Andrew will not be made "homeless or penniless"

King Charles 'vows not to leave Prince Andrew homeless or penniless' amid eviction fears

Angela Merkel

Russian pranksters call Merkel posing as Ukraine’s ex-leader

Joe Biden has met President Zelenskky in a surprise visit to Kyiv

'Putin was dead wrong': Joe Biden makes $500m weapons pledge for Ukraine in surprise trip to Kyiv

Dan Walker said he is 'lucky to be alive' after being hit by a car

TV host Dan Walker ‘glad to be alive’ after being hit by car while cycling

Judges Priya Pillai, left, Zak Yacoob, centre, and Stephen Rapp listen to the first witness of the ‘people’s tribunal’, where prosecutors symbolically put Russian President Vladimir Putin on trial for

‘People’s court’ tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine

Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike

Ambulance strike dates 2023: Everything you need to know

Ambulance staff striking alongside an ambulance

Ambulance strikes: Which trusts are striking today and what areas are affected?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola Bulley walking along the river before she went missing

Nicola Bulley timeline: Latest on body found during search for missing mother-of-two

Sadiq Khan announced the emergency plan for free meals for all primary school children in London

Sadiq Khan announces free school meals for all primary school pupils in London

People wear face masks as they shop at a supermarket in Taipei, Taiwan

Taiwan drops indoor mask mandate in restaurants and offices

Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell has told of his "agony" after police discovered a body

'We have to be strong': Nicola Bulley’s family 'brace for worst possible news' after body found
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to reporters

Dozens dead and Carnival festivities cancelled after heavy rain hits Brazil

Rescuers continue their search for passengers of a Cessna 340 aircraft with registry number RP-C2080 at Tumpa Gulley, Camalig town, Albay province, the Philippines

Wreckage of small plane found near crater of volcano amid search for four people

A ballistic missile being launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea

North Korea fires short-range missiles after making threats

Prince Harry offered to pay for police protection himself

Prince Harry's fight to have police protection in Britain has cost taxpayers £300,000, new figures show
Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto poses for portraits at the 70th edition of the Venice Film Festival in September 2013

Leiji Matsumoto, creator of Space Battleship Yamato, dies at 85

Richard Belzer in 2013

Richard Belzer, stand-up comedian and TV detective, dies aged 78

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien slams conspiracies

James O'Brien slams 'new ecosystem' that offers rewards to 'people spouting gibberish'

Caller says UK needs to give Ukraine what it needs

Caller says the UK ‘should give Ukrainians what they need to finish the job’

Andrew Marr 19/02/23

'Labour has their finger on the pulse', says Andrew Castle as the party lead in polls for the sixth week in a row
Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Corbyn Frei Article

Caller slams far-left Labour politicians for being ‘delusional’

Barrister says victim blaming has blamed Nicola Bulley case

Barrister says 'victim blaming' has plagued Nicola Bulley case

Gina Davidson

Scottish voters are beginning to look at Labour again

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute
Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit