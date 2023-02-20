Office star Mackenzie Crook describes 'bleak' hunt for sister-in-law as police appeal for dashcam' footage

Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge 'may have crossed busy road' as police urge public to check video doorbells.

By Danielle DeWolfe

British actor Mackenzie Crook has once again appealed for help in finding his missing sister-in-law, as police reveal she may have crossed 'several busy roads' on the day she went missing.

Best known for his roles in The Office and Pirates of the Caribbean, Crook, 51, described Laurel Aldridge's disappearance as "out of character" in a recent TV interview, with police describing her state as "vulnerable".

Aldridge, 62, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, was last spotted leaving home in Walberton, near Arundel, on February 14.

"We've been checking woodlands and back gardens, we've been flyering, postering and we've really found nothing," Crook told LBC's Rebecca Brady.

Describing how searchers have been "clutching at straws" since her disappearance, Crook noted that helicopters had joined the hunt for Mrs Aldridge on Monday.

Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge 'may have crossed busy road' as police urge public to check video doorbells.

Describing his sister-in-law as a "keen walker", Crook described the search as "bleak" and like finding a "needle in a haystack".

With one reported sighting placing Mrs Aldridge near Slindon Cricket Club on the day of her disappearance, police are now urging members of the public who may have been in the area on the day to check doorbell, CCTV and dash-cam footage.

Sussex Police and Crook have since released images which show her leaving home on the morning she disappeared, wearing a turquoise fleece, grey jacket, maroon tartan scarf and brown hat.

The alarm was initially raised after Mrs Aldridge missed her scheduled hospital appointment.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have information on Mrs Aldridge to come forward, as the force reveal they may have information that could place her on the day of her disappearance.

They flagged that Mrs Aldridge may have crossed busy roads including the A27 and A29 in order to reach the location.

Crook urged the public to check their gardens and other places where she may have sought refuge.

Mrs Aldridge was last seen on Tuesday, February 14.

Crook, originally from Dartford, Kent, spoke publicly on Friday as he believed his sister-in-law was still in the Walberton area.

"We had a possible sighting of her on that Tuesday morning, but since then, nothing," Crook said.

Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn said: “We are continuing to pursue multiple lines of enquiry and would thank any members of the public who have provided information to us so far.

"Our officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and are determined to find Laurel.

"We would be grateful if residents in the Walberton and Slindon areas could check their outbuildings for any sightings of Laurel," added Detective Fenn.

"Also, anyone who was in the Walberton area on Tuesday morning or has video footage of someone matching Laurel's description is asked to report it to us."

Crook, originally from Dartford, Kent, spoke publicly on Friday as he believed his sister-in-law was still in the Walberton area.

Mrs Aldridge measures 5’4” and has grey/blonde highlighted hair and wears glasses on occasion.

Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police or alternatively call 101.