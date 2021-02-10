Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney complete takeover of Wrexham AFC

The Hollywood actors took control of Wrexham AFC. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have officially completed their takeover of Wrexham football club.

The pair have taken 100% control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust.

Reynolds and McElhenney have made a £2 million investment in the club under the terms of the deal.

Reflecting the completion of the deal, Deadpool star Reynolds changed his name on Twitter to Wryan and McElhenney renamed himself as Wrob.

The pair had previously announced the approval of their bid by making a spoof advert for club sponsors Ifor Williams Trailers.

The @Wrexham_AFC handover is complete! We’re toasting with a limited-edition bottle of @AviationGin and I am rebranding as Wrob. Both of which I am apparently legally obligated to do as I've been informed Ryan now owns my life rights. My lawyer is currently looking into it. pic.twitter.com/f4fdpJtlIq — Wrob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 9, 2021

McElhenney tweeted: "The @Wrexham_AFC handover is complete! We're toasting with a limited-edition bottle of @AviationGin and I am rebranding as Wrob.

"Both of which I am apparently legally obligated to do as I've been informed Ryan now owns my life rights. My lawyer is currently looking into it."