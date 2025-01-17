Legendary actress Dame Joan Plowright dies aged 95

17 January 2025, 10:36

Joan Plowright has padded away aged 95
Joan Plowright has padded away aged 95. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Legendary actress Dame Joan Plowright, widow of Lord Laurence Olivier, has passed away aged 95.

A statement from her family paid tribute to the star’s “long and illustrious career” and said her final years were filled with “much laughter and fond memories.”

The British actress, who was married to Lord Laurence Olivier, was best known for her Golden Globe award-winning performances in TV biopic Stalin and Enchanted April, for which she was also nominated for an Academy Award.

She also starred in Love You To Death with River Phoenix, and was a star of the West End and Broadway before her international movie success.

Her family said: "It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, inform you that she passed away peacefully on January 16 2025 surrounded by her family at Denville Hall aged 95.

Acclaimed actress Joan Plowright received a damehood in 2004.
Acclaimed actress Joan Plowright received a damehood in 2004. Picture: Alamy

"She enjoyed a long and illustrious career across theatre, film and TV over seven decades until blindness made her retire.

"She cherished her last 10 years in Sussex with constant visits from friends and family, filled with much laughter and fond memories.

"The family are deeply grateful to Jean Wilson and all those involved in her personal care over many years.

"Joan is survived by her loving family: Tamsin and Wilf, Julie-Kate and Dan, Richard, Shelley, Troy, Ali, Jeremy, step-granddaughter and great granddaughter Kaya and Sophia, and great grand-daughter soon to arrive.

"The family ask you to please respect their request for privacy at this time.

Joan Plowright
Joan Plowright. Picture: Alamy

"We are so proud of all Joan did and who she was as a loving and deeply inclusive human being.

"She survived her many challenges with Plowright grit and courageous determination to make the best of them, and that she certainly did.

"Rest in peace, Joan..."

Dame Joan was one-half of perhaps the biggest celebrity wedding of 1961 when she tied the knot with Lord Olivier.

She became his carer through a series of chronic illnesses, including cancer, until he died in 1989 aged 82.

Her role in the 1991 British comedy Enchanted April won her a Golden Globe for her waspish widow character, and she was also known for 101 Dalmatians in 1996 and Tea With Mussolini in 1999.

She won a second Golden Globe for the TV biopic Stalin in 1993.

In 1961 she won a Tony Award for the role of Jo in Shelagh Delaney's A Taste of Honey on Broadway, which saw her star opposite the late Dame Angela Lansbury playing her mother.

Born in Scunthorpe, Dame Joan was educated at the local grammar school before winning a scholarship to the Old Vic Theatre School at the age of 17.

Her first stage appearance was in If Four Walls Told at the Croydon Repertory Theatre in 1948 and she later joined the English Theatre Company at the Royal Court.

She met Lord Olivier in 1957 when he was still married to Gone With The Wind star Vivien Leigh, and they fell in love while co-starring in the stage version of John Osborne's The Entertainer.

She received a damehood in the 2004 new year honours.

