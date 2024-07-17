Adele announces she is stepping back from music after growing to ‘absolutely hate’ fame

Adele has played 90 shows in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Adele has revealed plans to take an extended break from music after admitting she has grown to “absolutely hate” fame.

The global superstar has spent the last two years performing a weekend residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, with her final show scheduled for November.

But now, the singer has said she will take a break from performing and has no plans to record new music.

"My tank is quite empty at the minute," she told German broadcaster ZDF ahead of her ten-date residency in Munich.

"I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she added.

“I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.

"You know, I don’t even sing at home at all. How strange is that?”

"Weekends with Adele" At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace. Picture: Getty

The London-born superstar cited a number of reasons for her decision to step back from the limelight, including admitting she struggles with fame.

"I miss everything about before I was famous, I think probably being anonymous the most," she said.

"I like that I get to make music all the time, whenever I want to, and people are receptive to it and like it. That's pretty unimaginable. But the fame side of it, I absolutely hate."

Adele also pointed to the emotional strain that comes with performing regularly.

"Even though it's a very manageable size of crowd, it's really been an emotional exchange," she told ZDF.

"I'm sure I'll feel even more like [that] every night after the shows in Munich. But it's a positive thing. It's just such an exchange of energy."

"Everything makes me angry. Absolutely everything. I'm 36 years old. I'm old and grumpy now."

"The fact that people are even interested in my songs and my voice is pretty wild. I don't think it ever gets normal. So it's worth it, the balance."

Adele has admitted she "absolutely hates" fame. Picture: Getty

In June 2024, she clashed with an audience member who seemingly shouted “pride sucks” at one of her shows.

The singer has a huge LBTQ+ fanbase, and was performing her 'Weekends with Adele' residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace when she stood up to the heckler in the crowd.

She didn't hold back as she told the man who heckled: "Are you f****** stupid? Don't be so f****** ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?"

Adele’s most recent album, titled 30, was released in 2021 and went on to sell over 5.5 million copies in that year alone.