Adele breaks down in tears as she hugs Celine Dion after spotting her in the crowd at her show

Adele and Celine Dion hug. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Adele broke down in tears as she hugged Celine Dion after spotting her in the crowd at her show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The scene, captured in footage on social media, shows the emotional embrace between the two singers at Adele's residency show in Las Vegas.

After the pair briefly talked during the hug, Adele returned to the floor and told the audience: "Give it up for Ms Celine Dion".

Dion was seen wiping her eyes with a tissue too, before she stood up and waved at the audience while Adele continued to sing her hit When We Were Young.

Adele also referred to Dion as one of her "favourite people of all time" during the concert.

Read more: Adele announces she is stepping back from music after growing to ‘absolutely hate’ fame

Read more: 'Shut up, alright?': Adele slams heckler who shouted 'Pride sucks' at Las Vegas show

Tonight, the Queens met at the Palace ♥️#WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/XF4x9CYgiO — Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) October 27, 2024

Adele has been vocal about her love for Dion over the years, hailing her as "Queen Celine" after attending one of her performances in an Instagram post in 2018.

Alongside a photo of her wearing a Dion T-shirt, she added: "What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy new year lady x"

Dion also shared a photo to social media of her posing alongside Adele, who was wearing the singer's merchandise.

She wrote: "Wasn't able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that @Adele came to one of them.... I love her so much!! - Celine xx".

Adele and Celine Dion at a previous meeting in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Adele returned to The Colosseum this weekend to continue her residency after taking a break to perform a series of shows in Munich in a purpose-built outdoor arena.

Weekends With Adele launched at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in November 2022 and is due to conclude in November this year.

Her run of sell-out shows at the venue, which seats around 4,000 people, has been a success but has also taken its toll.

In July, she announced she will take a "big break" from music after her run of upcoming shows.

Dion made a triumphant return to live singing in the summer to close the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics amid her battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS).

The condition is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, according to the Johns Hopkins Medicine website.