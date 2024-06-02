'Shut up, alright?': Adele slams heckler who shouted 'Pride sucks' at Las Vegas show

Adele performs onstage during "Weekends with Adele" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace . Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Adele confronted a homophobic audience member who shouted "Pride sucks" during one of her concerts in Las Vegas.

The globally-renowned singer has a huge LBTQ+ fanbase, and was performing her 'Weekends with Adele' residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace when she stood up to the heckler in the crowd.

During the show, the singer performed some of her most popular hits such as 'Hello' and 'Rolling in the Deep' alongside crowd engagement, including chats with guests and walks around the seats.

She didn't hold back as she told the man who heckled: "Are you f****** stupid? Don't be so f****** ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?"

Adele has often taken a stand for Pride in the past.

After the horrendous attack on LGBT+ individuals in Pulse nightclub in Orlanda, Florida in 2016, she dedicated an entire show to the victims.

When on stage she said: "I would like to start tonight by dedicating this entire show to everybody in Orlando and at Pulse nightclub last night...

"The LGBTQ community, they're like my soul mates since I was really young, so I'm very moved by it."

The Grammy award-winning artist also said her hit song 'I Set Fire To The Rain' is a "gay anthem".

Adele once adopted the role of minister to marry her comedian friend Alan Carr and his partner, and is frequently seen out enjoying nights at gay bars.

The chart-topping tune 'Hello' also allegedly motivated some fans to come out.

She told Out magazine: "I get a lot of mail from people who tell me that I make them really happy to be themselves, and really comfortable with who they are, which I love."