Ex-police officer guilty of five counts of sexual assault on cadets, as alarm raised after 'inappropriate behaviour' with boy

24 April 2023, 15:32 | Updated: 24 April 2023, 15:35

Former GMP officer PC Adnan Ali has been found guilty of sexual assault
Former GMP officer PC Adnan Ali has been found guilty of sexual assault. Picture: GMP/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A former police officer has been found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and fifteen counts of misconduct on cadets, as the force apologised.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The charges against PC Adnan Ali, 36, of Greater Manchester police, related to incidents between 2015 and 2018.

The incidents involved young men and women enrolled on GMP’s volunteer police cadet scheme. 

Ali was arrested and suspended in October 2018, after police received a complaint that he had been behaving inappropriately with a 16-year-old boy.

Officers seized Ali's electronic devices and uncovered thousands of messages and more victims. He was charged in July 2021. He was fired from the force in 2022, when the gross misconduct charges against her were proven.

Assistant chief constable Colin McFarlane said: “Whilst Ali is responsible for committing these crimes, no one should be subjected to crime or misconduct during their contact with police officers and staff, like these young people were – for that, and in acknowledgement that Ali could have been better supervised and managed, we are sorry.

Adnan Ali
Adnan Ali. Picture: GMP

"My thanks go to the victims and witnesses who bravely supported the prosecution which secured today’s verdict. Though trials are a fundamental part of the criminal justice system, the impact they can have on those involved and with whom cases resonate is not underestimated. We will ensure they are supported for as long as they need.

"Alongside the criminal and misconduct investigations, this case initiated a full review of GMP’s Volunteer Police Cadet Scheme. With national oversight, improvements have been and are continuing to be implemented to ensure cadet leaders are the role models they are expected to be and that they do not pose a risk to anyone.

Read more: Eight Met Police officers guilty of gross misconduct over offensive Whatsapps about Katie Price's son Harvey

Read more: More than 100 Met officers under investigation for sexual misconduct still working as normal

Chief Superintendent Mike Allen, head of GMP’s professional standards branch, said that the "verdict will do nothing to ease the public’s concerns about police misconduct".

He added: "However, Ali represents the very worst and the minority in policing - he is among a very small percentage who discredit the police service and undermine trust and confidence in it.

"These individuals are being rooted and booted out by exemplary colleagues reporting their behaviour, investigating allegations, building cases against them, and playing a crucial role in proceedings to ensure they face the full force of the criminal justice system and have the many privileges of working in policing taken from them. 

Greater Manchester police
Greater Manchester police. Picture: Alamy

"Following national direction to all forces, the Force Vetting Unit is currently re-vetting all GMP officers and staff to ensure those who are wearing the force uniform and that those who have applied to do so are fit to serve the public. However, efforts don’t stop there.

"Whilst the assessment teams review complaints and allegations, the investigation teams and misconduct proceedings unit work together to secure the best criminal and misconduct outcomes, as a covert unit work under cover in amongst the workforce to stop corrupt officers and staff in their tracks. 

"Though ensuring all employees behave with the highest standards of professional behaviour won’t be completed overnight, the people of Greater Manchester, the thousands of exemplary GMP officers and staff, and the force’s trusting stakeholders have my guarantee that, with my oversight of Professional Standards, the branch will do everything in its power to ensure the Code of Ethics is upheld to protect public trust and confidence in our ability to deliver outstanding service." 

Crime can be reported via gmp.police.uk or 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.

GMP’s Professional Standards Branch can be contacted via the force’s website: Complaints | Greater Manchester Police (gmp.police.uk).

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crimestoppers - Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org) or 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2

U2 creating new concert experience at high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed his cancer has returned

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray reveals cancer has returned and spread a year after getting all-clear

Kate Middleton shared her disbelief over how her youngest son has already turned five.

‘I can’t believe Louis is five!’: Kate confesses to charity volunteers time is flying as her youngest son turns five years old
Kim Potter

Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

The Proclaimers' hit song I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) has been from King Charles' Coronation official playlist over the duo's "anti-royal" views.

Proclaimers hit removed from coronation playlist over duo's 'anti-royal' views

Prezzo announced closures and probable redundancies in a cost-cutting measure today

Prezzo to close 46 restaurants which are making a loss - is your local branch set for the chop?

The three students were killed in a horror car crash

Three students killed in horror crash in Warwickshire as school headteacher pays tribute

A lorry was left hanging precariously off a bridge above the A14 after the HGV crashed into a barrier on the M1 in Leicestershire.

Miles of congestion on M1 after crash left lorry hanging precariously off bridge above A14

King Charles alongside diamond jubilee coach

Royal traditions King Charles will break on Coronation day

Germany Climate Protests

Climate protesters attempt to halt traffic in Berlin

Metropolitan Police on a mission in Central London.

Met Police officer to appear in court accused of using position to contact witness in his own assault case

Russia Ukraine War

Russian authorities say Ukrainian drone strike on Sevastopol repelled

Citizens are being evacuated from Sudan

Seventy NHS doctors trapped in Sudan and stranded Brits 'forced to kill pets' after SAS just rescue diplomats

Darya Trepova

Moscow court rejects appeal from cafe bombing suspect

The account was mistakenly given a gold tick before shortly being suspended afterwards.

Twitter gives $1,000-a-month gold tick to random user who changed handle to DisneyJuniorUK

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

Germany Climate Protests

Climate protesters try to bring Berlin traffic to a halt

Banging pots and pans

France bangs pots and pans in fresh anti-pension reform protest

Ed Sheeran

Jury selection begins in Ed Sheeran-Marvin Gaye copyright case

Teachers are walking out next month

April teacher strikes 2023: What are the dates after pay deal was rejected?

Stars have paid tribute to Len Goodman, who has died aged 78

'Ten from Len will live with me for ever': Heartbroken stars pay tribute to Len Goodman who has died aged 78
Sophie Russon, 20, shared a short tribute to two of her lifelong friends who died in the crash.

‘Love you both so much’: Woman who survived horror Cardiff car crash that killed three speaks out for the first time
Keir Starmer has been urged to fire Diane Abbott

Keir Starmer slams Diane Abbott as he condemns 'anti-Semitic' letter amid calls to expel MP from Labour party
Prince Harry and King Charles in black suits with ties

Prince Harry's coronation day role revealed as expert claims there's 'little room for sentiment'
The shepherdess has caught flak in recent months after her family-oriented image was shattered by the revelation of her five-year affair with a married man and subsequent separation

'Trials and tribulations': Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen's social media return with cryptic post after affair revealed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles wearing his medals alongside Queen Camilla Parker Bowles

What time does King Charles III's Coronation start? Order of events revealed

The government guidance has been criticised for being "blindingly obvious".

‘Blindingly obvious drivel’: Coronation fans criticise ‘absurd’ government guidance for attending the ceremony
Meghan Markle's letter was a 'reply' to a letter from King Charles himself

'Frankly ridiculous': Meghan Markle denies skipping Coronation over King Charles' letter on 'unconscious bias'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit