Granddaughter of woman, 85, taken hostage by Hamas says she doesn't know if she will be among 50 set to be freed

21 November 2023, 19:14

It is unclear if Yaffa Advar will be released
It is unclear if Yaffa Advar will be released. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The granddaughter of an 85-year-old woman taken hostage by Hamas has said she is unsure if she is among the 50 set to be released by the terror group.

Yaffa Adar, 85, was one of roughly 240 hostages taken from southern Israel by Hamas as part of their massacre on October 7, when she was seized from her kibbutz of Nir Oz.

It comes as a deal to secure the release of 50 of the hostages is said to be close, as well as a temporary ceasefire.

Adva Adar said her grandmother was young in spirit, but physically frail. She said she worried that she was lacking the medication she desperately needs, and is likely to be in severe pain.

Ms Adar told LBC's Andrew Marr: "She's an amazing, amazing woman, just, she's a young spirit with a very old and ill body. And were really worried for her condition. She needs a lot of medication on a daily basis... medication she doesn't have with her."

Adva Adar speaks to Andrew Marr

She said she did not have any information about whether Yaffa would be included in the 50 hostages that could be released.

Ms Adar said: "We need to remember that we're talking about 50 hostages from a group of 240. That means that almost 200 people will be left out of this deal.

"And we don't know if she will make it, if she will be able to come back. And we don't know if she will be able to wait for another deal. So we're really concerned".

Yaffa made headlines when she was seen on a golf cart as she was taken by the Hamas terrorists.

Ms Adar said her grandmother was "a very strong person".

Yossi Beilin speaks to LBC's Andrew Marr

She added: "And you know that a lot of people told us that, when they saw her on the golf car, kind of smiling, they took a lot of inspiration from it, because you could see how strong she is.

"But you know, 45, 46 days later, I don't know if it still applies."

Ms Adar pointed out that that would be "a long time for young people."

"How would you feel at her age? She's suffering from so much pain every day".

Despite the possible positive news for Ms Adar's family, former Israeli Justice Minister Yossei Beilin told LBC an agreement to release Israeli hostages would be a 'victory' for Hamas.

He said the terror group was dictating the conditions and could push for Israel forces to pull back.

Yaffa Adar being taken by Hamas
Yaffa Adar being taken by Hamas. Picture: Alamy

But Ms Adar said: "We have to bring those people back home, we're talking about civilians.

"We're talking about people that were in their houses, living their lives, and had nothing to do with what's happening right now."

Israeli media reports have suggested that a hostage deal would lead to a five-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for some 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The first release would be expected to take place on Thursday or Friday,

