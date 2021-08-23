Afghan man who helped snare Taliban drug dealers warned he will be 'hunted'

The Taliban warned the Afghan that he would be hunted. Picture: UPI/Alamy Live News

By Emma Soteriou

An Afghan who was warned he would be hunted for helping Western authorities has said it is the UK's 'moral responsibility' to help him escape.

Hamid - whose real name has not been used for security reasons - worked with the National Crime Agency (NCA) to help arrest Taliban members who were drug dealers or traffickers.

Most of the criminals he arrested in house raids were senior members of the militant group who have since been released after having returned to power.

Hamid said he had applied for relocation to the UK following the group's takeover but had not had a response back from the authorities.

As result, he resorted to going into hiding with his wife and young children in fear of death.

"We were working shoulder to shoulder with the NCA and UK embassy... to save the world from this type of people who destroy people's lives," Hamid said.

"We helped our country, (the) West and the world... now, as we are in trouble, we ask them to help us back.

"We are criminals to (the Taliban), a very bad one as we arrested their senior leaders and powerful drug dealers.

"They were telling us that we will hunt you and will kill you."

He added: "To be honest, we destroyed their homes when we (were) arresting them. We tore apart their families as they were the bad guys, not just for Afghans, but for all humankind."

Drug production and smuggling has become a major part of the Taliban's income in recent years.

Despite working with the NCA to target those involved in the illegal industry, Hamid was warned when making arrests: "Do not trust foreigners as one day they will leave."

"However, we arrested them and put them behind bars for a very long time according to law," he went on to say.

"Now, they are free and everywhere in Afghanistan and with more power like never before."

Speaking about the UK Government, Hamid said: "I think this is their moral responsibility that people like us should not be left to be massacred or tortured by Taliban."

Since taking over, it has been reported that the organisation has captured biometric data gathered by the US in Kabul.

Hamid's younger brother, Ahmad - whose name has also been changed - previously warned him not to get "computerised" for his own safety.

"My brother told me do not get computerised (identification cards) as they get your picture, and all fingerprints, but I was (an) employee and (could not refuse) the government of Afghanistan," he said in a message through a translator.

"I did, and all my (children) and wife... sooner or later they will find all of us as you cannot hide your fingerprint."

Hamid and Ahmad became "famous" in their home province for working with the West.

However, things have got progressively worse for the pair.

Ahmad told PA: "Yesterday I met (Hamid), his lips were dry and I (could) see fear in his face colour and his voice.

"He tried to give me courage, confidence that everything will be all right and we will find a way to go outside together.

"I know this is not happening... we do not know that we will ever have a normal type of life here anymore... I mean, how can you when you know Taliban kill you?"

The brothers hoped to settle in the UK, but are coming to terms with the fact that it may not happen.

Ahmad instead appealed for evacuation to America.

"If not possible, yes, it will be disheartening... I told my brother that at least we will be safe and, if all goes well, then we can meet each other easily in US and UK," Ahmad said.

"I have never thought that I would leave my country."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "Our staff are working tirelessly to facilitate the swift evacuation of British nationals, Afghan staff and others at risk.

"The scale of the evacuation effort is huge and we have helped more than 5,000 people leave Afghanistan since Sunday."

An NCA spokesman explained that they were in contact with the government about people being potentially relocated.

"All NCA officers have now been withdrawn from Afghanistan," he said.

"For security reasons we cannot comment on individual cases, but we are in contact with the UK Government regarding those who may be eligible for relocation through their association with the NCA.

"We have already resettled a number of individuals and their families."