Afghanistan: Boris Johnson to push Joe Biden to extend Kabul evacuation deadline

23 August 2021, 07:12

Boris Johnson is set to plea with Biden over an extension to US withdrawal deadlines.
Boris Johnson is set to plea with Biden over an extension to US withdrawal deadlines. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to push Joe Biden for an extension to the US evacuation deadline from Kabul.

It comes as an an emergency G7 summit is set to take place on Tuesday, meaning leaders from around the world will be coming together to discuss the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

Mr Johnson will take the opportunity to personally lobby Mr Biden on the issue, multiple reports have suggested.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace already held talks with their Washington counterparts over the weekend, in an attempt to slow down the evacuation process.

If US troops remain in Afghanistan beyond 31 August, it will allow them to secure the capital city's airport for repatriation flights.

Read more: 'Just a fact' Afghanistan evacuation would be hard: Biden defends US withdrawal

Read more: At least 20 die near Kabul airport amid Afghanistan evacuation chaos

In a tweet, Mr Johnson said: "I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan.

"It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years."

However, President Biden has implied he does not want to budge on his plans to get everyone out by the end of August.

Asked about delaying the withdrawal of American troops during a press conference, he said: "Our hope is that we don't have to extend but there are discussions going on about how far we are."

The president previously told ABC News that, "if there’s American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out".

Read more: Afghan woman gives birth on US military evacuation flight

Labour leader Keir Starmer has written to the Prime Minister calling for more information on the UK's plans for the next stages of the rescue mission.

He asked whether Mr Johnson had "spoken personally" to President Biden to "ask him to extend the evacuation period beyond the end of August", and whether the UK was working on a contingency plan with Nato allies to "hold Kabul airport without US troops".

It comes after it was revealed that as many as 20 people have died in the past week while trying to get into the departure point.

Brigadier Blanchford, Commander Joint Forces Operations, said: "The horrific difficulties which families and individuals have in getting to the airport are clear and my men and women on the frontline have seen and witnessed some harrowing scenes."

He added that he was "proud" of the work of the armed forces in Kabul "who have shown professionalism and compassion in challenging circumstances".

Government officials have said there is "no fixed date" on when the UK will be withdrawing from Afghanistan, but with the US on the way out, the remaining allied forces would be unable to secure Hamid Karzai International Airport from crowds looking to flee the Taliban takeover, or other potential security threats.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that 5,725 people have been repatriated since rescue efforts began on 13 August, with 3,100 of them Afghan individuals and their families.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Waves pound a seawall in Montauk, New York as Tropical Storm Henri affects the Atlantic coast

Slow-moving storm Henri drenches north-eastern United States

US vice president Kamala Harris, left, and Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

Kamala Harris sidesteps questions about US policies in Afghanistan
Special Forces used a Hercules C-130J aircraft for the desert rescue.

SAS launch operation to save 20 troops surrounded by Taliban - reports
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern holds a map of New Zealand during a Covid-19 update press conference in Wellington, New Zealand (Robert Kitchin/AP)

New Zealand extends lockdown while Australian PM advocates reopening
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen receives her first shot of the island’s first domestically developed coronavirus vaccine

Taiwan’s president receives domestically developed vaccine

People ride on a motorcycle through a quiet intersection in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (Bui Van Lanh/AP)

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City put under strict lockdown after coronavirus surge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Defence Minister warns of 'very real security threat' from Islamic State at Kabul airport
Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name

Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name
'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief

'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief
'Terrible' Tories are 'outsourcing' UK carbon emissions, Green Party peer claims

'Terrible' Tories are 'outsourcing' UK carbon emissions, Green Party peer claims
Women at Kabul airport crushed in 'horrendous' scenes, journalist tells LBC

Women at Kabul airport crushed in 'horrendous' scenes, journalist tells LBC
Dementia carer: 'Although they are still alive, you are grieving every day you see them.'

Dementia carer: 'Although they're alive, you're grieving every day you see them'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London