Boris Johnson defends UK’s role in Afghanistan and says ‘there isn’t a military solution’

13 August 2021, 18:31 | Updated: 13 August 2021, 19:23

Afghan troops are in conflict with the Taliban.
Afghan troops are in conflict with the Taliban. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson says it is not "realistic" to expect foreign powers to impose a "combat solution" in Afghanistan after he held an emergency Cobra meeting.

Following a meeting of the government's Cobra contingencies committee, the Prime Minister said "there isn't a military solution".

"Thanks to the efforts of the UK armed services and all the sacrifices they made we have seen no al Qaida attacks against the West for a very long time," he said.

"I think we have got to be realistic about the power of the UK or any power to impose a military solution - a combat solution - in Afghanistan.

"What we certainly can do is work with all our partners in the region around the world who share an interest with us in preventing Afghanistan once again becoming a breeding ground for terror."

Mr Johnson said the "vast bulk" of the remaining British embassy staff in Kabul will be returning to the UK.

He said Britain can be "extremely proud" of its role in Afghanistan but insisted there was "no military solution" following the gains made by the Taliban.

The Taliban was overthrown in 2001 after the US sought to remove Al Qaeda militants in Afghanistan in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

The UK, the US and allied countries have since fought a bitter counterinsurgency campaign against the Taliban. More than 450 British troops lost their lives in the conflict.

However, the militant group has gained ground since the US announced it would withdraw troops before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attack later this year.

A series of provincial capitals, including Kandahar and Herat, have fallen to the Taliban.

Mr Johnson said that a team of Home Office officials was being sent step up efforts to relocate Afghans who worked for the British forces in the country.

"It is very difficult obviously, but I think the UK can be extremely proud of what has been done in Afghanistan over the last 20 years," he said.

