Three Spanish tourists shot dead in Afghanistan, with at least one more injured after gunmen open fire

18 May 2024, 10:11

File photo of gunman in the Bamyan province of Afghanistan, where the shooting took place
File photo of gunman in the Bamyan province of Afghanistan, where the shooting took place. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Three Spanish tourists are among at least four people who have been shot dead in Afghanistan.

Several gunmen opened fire in the Bamyan province in central Afghanistan late on Friday evening, the Taliban said.

Four suspects have been arrested at the scene and an investigation is underway.

No group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

The Spanish ministry of foreign affairs said that three of his compatriots had been killed and at least one more had been injured.

Tom hears from caller whose wife and children are stuck in Afghanistan

Former Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that he was "overwhelmed by the news of the murder of Spanish tourists in Afghanistan."

He added that Spanish authorities were "working to offer all necessary assistance."

Mr Sanchez said: "I want to convey all my affection to his family and friends."

According to Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesman for the Taliban's interior ministry, seven other people, including four foreign nationals, were wounded in the attack.

'You might take the girls out of school, but you can never take the spirit of education and urge to study from them ever' says Parasto Hakim

He did not elaborate or give the nationality of the foreign citizens.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and Nato forces were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war.

Blame is likely to fall on the so-called Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan, a major Taliban rival.

IS militants have carried out scores of attacks on schools, hospitals, mosques and minority Shiite areas throughout the country.

