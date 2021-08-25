Afghanistan: 'Very real' threat of Isis attack at Kabul airport, US says

25 August 2021, 21:03

Mr Blinken said Isis-K could attack Kabul airport
Mr Blinken said Isis-K could attack Kabul airport. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

There is a "very real possibility" Isis will attack foreign nations as they evacuate citizens and Afghans from Kabul, the US's Secretary of State has said.

Antony Blinken, who oversees America's foreign policy, said it is "hard to overstate" how dangerous the situation is.

He also confirmed that, as countries try to fly thousands out of Afghanistan while they flee Taliban rule, plans were being drawn up if US forces need to stay after the planned August 31 withdrawal date.

A focus on hitting that deadline means the UK is trying to wrap its evacuation effort up before the weekend, having brought out more than 10,000 British and Afghan nationals.

But the security situation at Hamid Karzai International is a major concern.

Read more: PM: Taliban must ensure safety of people who want to leave Afghanistan after August 31

Read more: Afghanistan: UK evacuation flights from Kabul to end in 'next 24 to 36 hours'

Speaking to reporters, Mr Blinken said: "It's hard to overstate the complexity and the danger of this effort.

"We're operating in a hostile environment, in a city and country now controlled by the Taliban, with the very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack."

He was referencing the branch of the terror group which operates in Afghanistan, Isis Khorasan Province.

Read more: China pushes for 'support' in Afghanistan instead of imposing sanctions

It has had poor relations with the Taliban, having reportedly criticised them in statements and fought the group.

"We're taking every precaution," Mr Blinken added.

"But this is very high risk.

"As the President said yesterday, we're on track to complete our mission by August 31, provided the Taliban continue to cooperate and there are no disruptions to this effort.

"The President has also asked for contingency plans in case he determines that we must remain in the country past that date."

On Saturday, the US embassy issued a new security warning, telling citizens not to go to Kabul airport without a specific instruction from a US government representative.

At the time, officials did not elaborate on the threat.

A House of Lords report from January said that after the Taliban, "the two highest profile non-state actors (in Afghanistan)... were al Qaeda and Islamic State Khorasan Province".

It said the Foreign Office considered those three groups to be "responsible for most violence against Afghan civilians".

They "pose the most significant security threats to the UK and our allies", the report added.

More than 80,000 people have been flown out via the international effort but the Taliban – which has pledged to let citizens of foreign countries go – has said it no longer wants to see Afghans leave.

According to CNN, on Tuesday, Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said: "The road, which goes to the airport, is blocked. Afghans cannot take that road to go to the airport, but foreign nationals are allowed to take that road to the airport.

"We are not allowing the evacuation of Afghans anymore and we are not happy with it either."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police believe they have found 49-year-old Lee Peacock

Police find man wanted in connection with double Westminster murder
Gatwick Airport is pressing ahead with plans to bring in a second runway.

Gatwick Airport unveils £500m plans for second runway

US soldiers stand guard at the airport tower near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)

US says around 1,500 Americans remain in Afghanistan

Letitia Wright (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Letitia Wright taken to hospital with ‘minor’ injuries while filming
The girl was attacked in the Timberleys area of Littlehampton

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after girl, 6, attacked in bushes while playing
France was one of many parts of Europe that experienced extreme heatwaves in 2020

Europe experienced hottest year on record in 2020 - report

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Simon Calder: UK's stringent travel rules are 'frankly a joke'

Simon Calder: UK's stringent travel rules are 'frankly a joke'
Nick Ferrari asked the Foreign Secretary three times

'This is what defeat looks like isn't it?' Nick Ferrari asks Dominic Raab three times
Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

'We won't stop the boats unless we start returning refugees'

Ex-Border Force chief: We can't stop the boats unless we start returning some of them
The Defence Secretary warned that the group could start mortaring the airport.

Ben Wallace: Taliban could start mortaring Kabul Airport if forces stay past deadline
The former Green Beret was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'We should punch the Taliban in the nose!' Former US Green Beret says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London