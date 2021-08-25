Afghanistan: 'Very real' threat of Isis attack at Kabul airport, US says

Mr Blinken said Isis-K could attack Kabul airport. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

There is a "very real possibility" Isis will attack foreign nations as they evacuate citizens and Afghans from Kabul, the US's Secretary of State has said.

Antony Blinken, who oversees America's foreign policy, said it is "hard to overstate" how dangerous the situation is.

He also confirmed that, as countries try to fly thousands out of Afghanistan while they flee Taliban rule, plans were being drawn up if US forces need to stay after the planned August 31 withdrawal date.

A focus on hitting that deadline means the UK is trying to wrap its evacuation effort up before the weekend, having brought out more than 10,000 British and Afghan nationals.

But the security situation at Hamid Karzai International is a major concern.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Blinken said: "It's hard to overstate the complexity and the danger of this effort.

"We're operating in a hostile environment, in a city and country now controlled by the Taliban, with the very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack."

He was referencing the branch of the terror group which operates in Afghanistan, Isis Khorasan Province.

It has had poor relations with the Taliban, having reportedly criticised them in statements and fought the group.

"We're taking every precaution," Mr Blinken added.

"But this is very high risk.

"As the President said yesterday, we're on track to complete our mission by August 31, provided the Taliban continue to cooperate and there are no disruptions to this effort.

"The President has also asked for contingency plans in case he determines that we must remain in the country past that date."

On Saturday, the US embassy issued a new security warning, telling citizens not to go to Kabul airport without a specific instruction from a US government representative.

At the time, officials did not elaborate on the threat.

A House of Lords report from January said that after the Taliban, "the two highest profile non-state actors (in Afghanistan)... were al Qaeda and Islamic State Khorasan Province".

It said the Foreign Office considered those three groups to be "responsible for most violence against Afghan civilians".

They "pose the most significant security threats to the UK and our allies", the report added.

More than 80,000 people have been flown out via the international effort but the Taliban – which has pledged to let citizens of foreign countries go – has said it no longer wants to see Afghans leave.

According to CNN, on Tuesday, Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said: "The road, which goes to the airport, is blocked. Afghans cannot take that road to go to the airport, but foreign nationals are allowed to take that road to the airport.

"We are not allowing the evacuation of Afghans anymore and we are not happy with it either."