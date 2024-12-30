Afghanistan's Taliban leader bans windows to make sure ‘women can’t be seen’

Afghanistan's Taliban leader has ordered that new residential buildings are constructed without windows looking onto "places usually used by women". Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Afghanistan's Taliban leader has ordered that new residential buildings be constructed without windows looking out onto "places usually used by women".

In addition, existing windows with such views should be blocked so "obscene acts" don't take place.

According to a statement released late Saturday by the Taliban government spokesman, new buildings should not have windows through which it is possible to see "the courtyard, kitchen, neighbour's well and other places usually used by women".

"Seeing women working in kitchens, in courtyards or collecting water from wells can lead to obscene acts," according to the decree posted by government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on social media platform X.

Municipal authorities and other relevant departments would have to monitor construction sites to ensure it is not possible to see into neighbours' homes.

The decree says that if such windows exist, owners would have to build a wall or obstruct the view "to avoid nuisances caused to neighbours".

Ever since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, women have been slowly erased from public spaces, with the United Nations declaring a "gender apartheid".

Taliban authorities have banned post-primary education for girls and women, restricted employment and blocked access to parks and other public places.

Recently, a law even prohibits women from singing or saying poetry in public under the Taliban government's strict application of Islamic law.

They are also encouraged to "veil" their voices and bodies outside the home.

Some local radio and television stations have also stopped broadcasting female voices.

The Taliban administration claims that Islamic law "guarantees" the rights of Afghan men and women.