Afghans at risk after helping British forces can move to UK

29 December 2020, 20:43

Afghans who are at risk after helping Britain's Armed Forces will be offered relocation to the UK
Afghans who are at risk after helping Britain's Armed Forces will be offered relocation to the UK. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Brave Afghans who are at risk in their home country for helping British forces will be allowed to relocate to the UK from next year.

Hundreds of courageous Afghans and their families will be granted entry to Britain next year under a new scheme that is to be launched by the Ministry of Defence and the Home Office.

The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy will help those who are facing imminent risks in their homeland such as intimidation or threats to life.

Among those to be offered refuge in the UK will include embassy support staff, anyone working in political or counter-terrorism roles and cultural advisers.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel said Britain owes this group an "immense debt" after they risked their lives to help the British Armed Forces in building a better Afghanistan.

Read more: At least nine killed in car bomb blast in Afghanistan’s capital

Read more: Three killed in bomb and shooting attacks in Kabul - Afghan officials

"Nobody's life should be put at risk because they supported the UK Government to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan," Mr Wallace added.

"As the situation in the region evolves, it is only right we do more to protect local citizens who stood shoulder to shoulder with our Armed Forces."

These individuals will be offered priority relocation under the scheme regardless of their rank or role, employment status or the length of time they served.

It means locally-employed staff who are considered high-risk can move themselves and their families to the UK from 2021.

More than 1,400 have so far relocated to Britain while hundreds more have received funding for education and training.

Read more: IS claims responsibility for female reporter's murder in Afghanistan

Read more: Gunmen kill female TV presenter in Afghanistan

The project will be run by the Intimidation Investigations Unit based in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

Local staff who are in the public eye and who could be at risk as the security situation in the country evolves will be relocated to the UK on a routine basis.

Additionally, those who are not eligible to move to Britain under the scheme will be offered alternative help such as security advice and relocation within Afghanistan.

Interpreters who served a minimum of 12 months on the front line before resigning or being made redundant have been able to use the Afghan Relocations and Assistance scheme, which is set to run until November 2022.

Legislation for the new scheme will be introduced in April through changes to the Home Office Immigration Rules.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will tell the Commons his Brexit deal will bring in a new chapter for the UK

Brexit deal will bring 'new chapter' for UK, Boris Johnson says
Ambulances queuing outside Queen's Hospital in Romford, London

Covid patients treated in ambulances outside London hospital

A building damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia

Girl among seven killed as strong earthquake hits Croatia

Biden

Biden criticises pace of vaccine rollout and vows acceleration
Medical staff treating a Covid patient on an ICU in the South West

London critical care patients 'could be moved to Yorkshire', HSJ reports
Emily and Taylor Pascale exchange their wedding vows outside the home of Taylor’s parents in Grand Lake, Louisiana, which was heavily damaged from hurricanes Laura and Delta

Hurricanes and coronavirus can’t stop Louisiana couple’s wedding

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Only the Isle of Scilly will remain in Tier 1 restrictions, with many areas moved to Tier 4 from Boxing Day.

Covid UK: Which new areas will enter Tier 4 and what are the new Christmas rules?
The new Covid variant has spread across the UK despite Tier 4 restrictions.

New Covid strain: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?
France has closed its borders to UK travellers

UK coronavirus travel restrictions: Which countries have banned UK flights?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz: Covid tunnel vision risks creating problems we're unprepared for

Maajid Nawaz: Covid tunnel vision risks creating problems we're unprepared for
Another national lockdown 'is avoidable', says Shadow Business Minister

Another national lockdown 'is avoidable', says Shadow Business Minister
'The time has come to make everywhere Tier 4,' says GP

'The time has come to make everywhere Tier 4,' says GP

Caller's argument undone for refuting claim that Uighur atrocities are evil

Caller's argument undone for refuting claim that Uighur atrocities are evil
'Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra,' quips ERG member

'Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra,' quips ERG member
'Ridiculous' House of Lords must be reformed, Andrew Pierce insists

'Ridiculous' House of Lords must be reformed, Andrew Pierce insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London