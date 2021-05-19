Agnes Akom: Man, 63, arrested on suspicion of murder

Agnes Akom vanished earlier in May. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and false imprisonment by detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman in north London.

20-year-old Hungarian national Agnes Akom, also known as Dora, was reported missing on Tuesday, May 11, and is believed to have left her home in the Cricklewood Broadway area in North London two days prior.

The unnamed man who has been arrested is thought to be known to her. He was arrested in North Acton on May 18 and was taken into custody.

Detectives are still appealing for information about Agnes' whereabouts.

The Met's Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our officers are working tirelessly to locate Agnes, who has now not been seen or heard from in 10 days.

A CCTV still shows Agnes on the day she was last seen. Picture: Met Police

"There are serious concerns for Agnes' safety and it is our priority to find her as soon as possible.

"We are conducting extensive searches in the Park Royal and Holland Park areas today following last night's arrest, and are continuing to utilise all investigative opportunities to build a clear picture of her movements.

"We are following every lead possible and are appealing for the public to help us in our work. If you may have seen Agnes, or have any information on her whereabouts over the past 10 days, please contact police."

She is described as 5ft5ins tall, blonde-haired, and is thought to have worn a distinctive white faux-fur coat, blue ripped jeans and light pink trainers when she vanished.

Call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 21MIS013067. The incident room can also be contacted direct on 0208 3580 100.