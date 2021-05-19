Agnes Akom: Man, 63, arrested on suspicion of murder

19 May 2021, 19:48

Agnes Akom vanished earlier in May
Agnes Akom vanished earlier in May. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and false imprisonment by detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman in north London.

20-year-old Hungarian national Agnes Akom, also known as Dora, was reported missing on Tuesday, May 11, and is believed to have left her home in the Cricklewood Broadway area in North London two days prior.

The unnamed man who has been arrested is thought to be known to her. He was arrested in North Acton on May 18 and was taken into custody.

Detectives are still appealing for information about Agnes' whereabouts.

The Met's Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our officers are working tirelessly to locate Agnes, who has now not been seen or heard from in 10 days.

A CCTV still shows Agnes on the day she was last seen
A CCTV still shows Agnes on the day she was last seen. Picture: Met Police

"There are serious concerns for Agnes' safety and it is our priority to find her as soon as possible.

"We are conducting extensive searches in the Park Royal and Holland Park areas today following last night's arrest, and are continuing to utilise all investigative opportunities to build a clear picture of her movements.

"We are following every lead possible and are appealing for the public to help us in our work. If you may have seen Agnes, or have any information on her whereabouts over the past 10 days, please contact police."

She is described as 5ft5ins tall, blonde-haired, and is thought to have worn a distinctive white faux-fur coat, blue ripped jeans and light pink trainers when she vanished.

Call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 21MIS013067. The incident room can also be contacted direct on 0208 3580 100.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected US calls for a 'significant de-escalation' in its conflict with Gaza

Israel 'determined to continue' strikes against Gaza despite Biden's plea for peace
Officers raided the bingo hall to discover rows of cannabis plants

Police discover £2 million in cannabis plants being grown at disused bingo hall
Matt Hancock said it was "so important" that people come forward for their second jab

Matt Hancock urges Brits to get second jab as UK Indian variant cases rise
The former leader of Kensington and Chelsea council who resigned within weeks of the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in his borough has said he is "desperately sorry"

Grenfell: Former council leader 'desperately sorry for everybody who was in the tower'
People walk along La Concha beach in San Sebastian, northern Spain

Spain wants tourists to return within weeks

A Palestinian walks by a building hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City

Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined to continue’ Gaza operation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Amber' countries: Public health professor 'very concerned' about Govt's 'mixed messages'

'Amber' countries: Public health professor 'very concerned' about Govt's 'mixed messages'
Australia Trade deal: 'Our meat won't dump on your market'

Australia is not going to be able to replace British beef amid trade deal
The caller explained why he thought Spain's lockdown was more effective

Caller explains why Spain's 'strict' lockdown is superior to the UK's
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Additional 'green list' countries could be announced from early June, minister says
James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant

James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London