Air ambulance lands outside Parliament as truck runs over cyclist after Keir Starmer arrives for PMQs

4 September 2024, 12:14 | Updated: 4 September 2024, 12:39

The air ambulance landed outside Parliament today
The air ambulance landed outside Parliament today. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

An air ambulance landed outside Parliament on Wednesday morning after a woman was hit by a lorry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman was left with injuries that were not life-threatening, but could be life-changing, police said.

The incident took place at the north-east corner of the square closest to Westminster Bridge, shortly after Keir Starmer arrived for Prime Minister's Questions.

Roads were closed locally as emergency services dealt with the incident. The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene, and has not been arrested.

An eyewitness said: "PM just came in and a truck just seconds later went over a woman on a bike…. not looking good."

Police said in a statement: "At around 11:30hrs today, Wednesday, 4 September, a lorry was involved in a collision with a cyclist in Parliament Square, near the junction with Bridge Street.

"London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance paramedics attended.

"The cyclist, a female, was taken to hospital. Her condition is not being treated as life-threatening but may potentially be life-changing.The driver of the lorry stopped.

"There have been no arrests.The circumstances will be investigated."

LBC has contacted the ambulance service for more details.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Britain failed to protect you,' Keir Starmer tells Grenfell families he is 'deeply sorry' for systemic failings

'Britain failed to protect you': Keir Starmer tells Grenfell families state is 'deeply sorry' for systemic failings

Paul Watson sat at a desk

Court extends anti-whaling activist’s time in custody as Japan seeks extradition

Breaking
The fire in Catford

70 firefighters rush to tower block fire in south London

Bhim Kohli died on Monday night after being found seriously injured in a park in Leicester

Devastated friends pay tribute to 'gentle' grandfather, 80, 'kicked to death by youths' only seconds away from home

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child at a hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip

Gaza polio vaccination campaign surpasses target, Unicef says

Grenfell Heart Tribute London

'Every death was avoidable': From an unborn baby to an 84-year-old grandmother-of six, the 72 people who died in'Every death was avoidable': From an unborn baby to an 84-year-old grandmother-of six, the 72 people who died in Grenfell
Pope Francis arrives at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption, in Jakarta

Pope urges Indonesia to live up to promise of ‘harmony in diversity’

Exclusive
Neil Gray has admitted being in the queue for Oasis tickets while chairing an Alzheimer's panel

Scottish health secretary admits he was in Oasis ticket queue while chairing Alzheimer's panel

The Met has vowed to go through the Grenfell report 'line by line'

Met police vow to go through Grenfell report 'line by line' to 'secure justice for those who died'

How Grenfell cladding firm Celotex 'manipulated' fire safety test results to 'break into market dishonestly'

How Grenfell cladding firm Celotex 'manipulated' fire safety test results to 'break into market'

Exclusive
Trump assassination bid was a ‘serious failure’ by US Secret Service, ex-MI6 chief tells LBC

Trump assassination bid was a ‘serious failure’ by US Secret Service, ex-MI6 chief tells LBC

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba resigns

Ricky Nuttall said firefighters at the scene were unaware of the state of the tower

Outside of Grenfell tower ‘was effectively covered in petrol’ says firefighter who tackled inferno

The inquiry into the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in west London in 2017 has finished

Damning final report into Grenfell disaster finds ‘systemic dishonesty’ and ‘decades of failure’ caused deadly inferno

A boat thought to be carrying migrants in the sea near the Wimereux beach

Migrant boat spotted in English Channel day after 12 people died

A report into the deaths of 72 people in a fire at Grenfell Tower is due to be published

Grenfell Tower: Minute by minute of how the tragedy unfolded

Latest News

See more Latest News

Workers on site with cranes gather up fragments

Lightning damages Rome’s ancient Constantine Arch during thunderstorm

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, shakes hands with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

South Korea and New Zealand leaders condemn North Korean-Russian ties

Lucy Letby's ‘I am evil’ sticky note confession was written on the advice of her councillor, new reports claims

Lucy Letby wrote ‘I am evil’ on 'confession note' on advice of counsellors to deal with 'extreme stress', reports claim
The state pension could be boosted as a result of April's Triple Lock

State pension ‘set to rise by £400 in April’

Migrants aboard a Cyprus marine police patrol boat

Lebanon and Cyprus used EU funds to violate refugees’ human rights – report

French rugby player Hugo Auradou holds a suitcase at the airport in Buenos Aires,

French rugby players accused of sex attack in Argentina return to Paris

Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison just two years after release' for breaching licence conditions

Father of Baby P says mother Tracey Connelly can 'go to hell' after being 'recalled to prison' for second time
Ayoub Khan, the MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, has told LBC that he received a death threat

MP in Jeremy Corbyn's Independent Alliance blames Kemi Badenoch's 'Islamist' slur for death threat
Deviant husband who 'filmed his drugged wife being raped by 50 men' accused her of cheating to get away with crimes

Husband who 'filmed his drugged wife being raped by 52 men accused her of cheating to get away with crimes'
Brian May has revealed he suffered a stroke

Brian May reveals he suffered a stroke which left him with 'no control' over his arm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks
Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit