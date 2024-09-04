Air ambulance lands outside Parliament as truck runs over cyclist after Keir Starmer arrives for PMQs

The air ambulance landed outside Parliament today. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

An air ambulance landed outside Parliament on Wednesday morning after a woman was hit by a lorry.

The woman was left with injuries that were not life-threatening, but could be life-changing, police said.

The incident took place at the north-east corner of the square closest to Westminster Bridge, shortly after Keir Starmer arrived for Prime Minister's Questions.

Roads were closed locally as emergency services dealt with the incident. The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene, and has not been arrested.

An eyewitness said: "PM just came in and a truck just seconds later went over a woman on a bike…. not looking good."

Police said in a statement: "At around 11:30hrs today, Wednesday, 4 September, a lorry was involved in a collision with a cyclist in Parliament Square, near the junction with Bridge Street.

"London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance paramedics attended.

"The cyclist, a female, was taken to hospital. Her condition is not being treated as life-threatening but may potentially be life-changing.The driver of the lorry stopped.

"There have been no arrests.The circumstances will be investigated."

LBC has contacted the ambulance service for more details.