Air passenger bleeding from scalp after hair transplant arrested after refusing to leave flight

Warning: contains image some viewers may find distressing

Eugenio Ernesto Hernandez-Garnier and Yusleydis Blanca Loyola. Picture: Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation

By Asher McShane

A husband and wife were arrested at an airport in Florida after refusing to get off a plane when staff became concerned about the man’s bloodied head.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eugenio Ernesto Hernandez-Garnier, 27, boarded the plane with a bloody head and a bandage that appeared to be falling off.

He was initially asked to clean himself off by cabin crew and replace his bandages after undergoing a hair transplant.

But he told crew on the plane that he didn’t have any spare bandages.

He was then ordered to deboard as staff grew concerned about his medical condition and potential for him to contaminate the cabin.

But Hernandez-Garnier, and his wife Yusleydis Blanca Loyola refused to get off the flight.

Read more: Sven-Goran Eriksson shares poignant goodbye message as ex-England boss reveals how he wants to be remembered

Read more: Probe launched into ‘whether hatches of Bayesian superyacht were left open and caused it to sink in minutes’

The couple were arrested after being ordered off the plane. Picture: Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation

His wife reportedly said if she and her husband couldn’t fly “no-one else can either,” according to local news reports.

Airline crew called police who ordered them off the flight - but they still refused and so were put in handcuffs and forcibly removed from the plane.

Hernandez-Garnier was pictured with blood dripping down his head in his mugshot. In another image released by police, Loyola can be seen in a hospital gown after also undergoing a cosmetic procedure.