Air passenger shames easyJet on TikTok after he was charged £48 for carry-on bag that fit perfectly into size checker

An air passenger has shamed easyJet after revealing that he was charged £48 for a carry-on bag that fit perfectly into a size checker.

Jake Hughes was attempting to board a flight at Manchester Airport when he clashed with a member of staff over the size of his luggage.

He said staff began terminating his boarding pass so he had no choice but to pay the fine handed to him.

However, he still was not allowed to board until he deleted all footage from his camera roll from the incident.

"£48 for that is ridiculous," Mr Hughes was heard saying in a clip shared. "I bought this bag especially because it’s an easyJet bag."

He claimed that the manager charged most passengers an extra £48 or refused to let them board.

The video has sparked fury on TikTok, with one person commenting: "I'm raging just watching this."

Another said: "@easyjet it literally fits like a glove?"

A third person said: "Well done for staying so calm. Hope easyJet see the footage and the idiot gets reprimanded. The bag was a perfect fit."

Some users suggested employees have a target to reach each month, hence almost everyone on the flight being charged the extra £48.

"As someone who worked at an airport, I can tell you that each employee has a number of bags they have to charge per month to reach the target," one person said.

Another person asked: "Do they get commission or something?"

Others argued that the worker was right as the bag goes above the bar.

One person said: "As you bend down, you can see it goes above the bar in front (the bar behind is for speedy boarding bags) so yes it is too big (but not by much)."

A second person added: "It is above, it shows."

A spokesperson for easyJet said: "We are investigating with our ground handling provider at Manchester airport to understand why Mr Hughes was charged for his bag which appears to be in line with his allowance, and we have been in touch with him to refund the charge."