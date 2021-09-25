Aircraft accident in Teesside leaves three people in hospital and runway closed

25 September 2021, 14:29 | Updated: 25 September 2021, 14:36

There has been an aircraft accident at Teesside International Airport.
There has been an aircraft accident at Teesside International Airport. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

Three people have been taken to hospital following an "aircraft accident" that has closed the runway at Teesside Airport.

The pilot and two passengers were injured in the accident at Teesside International Airport on Saturday, shortly after 9.30am.

The airport said in a statement on Twitter that all three needed emergency care - with one suffering serious injuries.

The airport's runway will stay closed until further notice while an investigation is carried out.

The airport said: "We can confirm an incident occurred today involving a light aircraft at 9.39am. A pilot and two passengers were onboard and have been taken to hospital.

"Our runway will remain closed until further notice while a thorough investigation is carried out.

"We would like to thank the emergency services (and) on-site staff for their quick response."

A spokeswoman for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said that two fire engines had attended the scene but the incident was now closed.

She said that the airport's own fire and rescue unit had been part of the response, and confirmed there had been three casualties.

The North Eastern Ambulance Service (NEAS) said one of the three casualties had suffered serious injuries.

NEAS said in a statement: "We were called at 9.35am to reports of a light aircraft crashing at Durham Tees Valley Airport.

"We sent two ambulances, a specialist paramedic, an officer and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance.

"In total, three patients were taken to James Cook hospital, one with serious injuries. One patient was taken by air and the two other patients were transported by road."

In a message to passengers due to travel on outbound Ryanair flights, Teesside Airport said: "Arrangements have been made for all passengers to be coached to Newcastle Airport where the flight will depart.

"Please note, you must check-in for your flight at Teesside.

"We'd like to thank you for your patience and cooperation."

