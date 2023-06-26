Airport worker dies after being ‘ingested’ into engine of passenger jet

The worker died after being 'ingested' into the engine of a Delta flight (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

An airport worker died after being sucked into the engine of a passenger jet, authorities in the US said.

The victim was killed when they were “ingested” into one of the plane’s engines at San Antonio International Airport.

The US National Transport Safety Board said in a statement: “On Friday, June 23, Delta Flight 1111 had arrived at San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles and was taxiing to the gate on one engine when a worker was ingested into that engine at about 10:25 p.m.”

A spokeswoman for the airport said they are working with authorities as they gather more information about the death.

Erin Rodriguez said: “An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) Friday night that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available.”

Delta Air Lines said they were “heartbroken” over the loss.

“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."