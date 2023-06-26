Airport worker dies after being ‘ingested’ into engine of passenger jet

26 June 2023, 13:00 | Updated: 26 June 2023, 13:02

The worker died after being 'ingested' into the engine of a Delta flight (file image)
The worker died after being 'ingested' into the engine of a Delta flight (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

An airport worker died after being sucked into the engine of a passenger jet, authorities in the US said.

The victim was killed when they were “ingested” into one of the plane’s engines at San Antonio International Airport.

The US National Transport Safety Board said in a statement: “On Friday, June 23, Delta Flight 1111 had arrived at San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles and was taxiing to the gate on one engine when a worker was ingested into that engine at about 10:25 p.m.”

A spokeswoman for the airport said they are working with authorities as they gather more information about the death.

Read more: OceanGate boss was on a ‘predatory’ mission to find wealthy clients, industry leaders claim

Read more: Scorching two-week heatwave to hit UK as temperatures set to soar to 40C

Erin Rodriguez said: “An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) Friday night that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available.”

Delta Air Lines said they were “heartbroken” over the loss.

“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The park

Haruki Murakami calls for park and stadium that inspired his writing to be saved

A widespread search of the river Wyre following Nicola Bulley's disappearance, after the mother disappeared while out walking her dog in St Michael's on the Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

Nicola Bulley 'would have died in less than 10 seconds' inquest hears as expert labels two breaths of water 'lethal'

Rishi Sunak says he will take the "right and responsible" decisions despite mounting anger over public sector pay

Rishi Sunak says 'people may not like' his decisions' amid public sector pay crisis but they will be 'right and responsible'
Sergei Shoigu

Russian defence minister in first public appearance since mercenary revolt

The incident took place on Bournemouth Beach over the weekend

Two girls, aged 10 and 11, sexually assaulted on Bournemouth beach just a week after teenage boy molested

The man launched a brutal attack on his dog

Shocking moment man launches brutal kicking attack on dog after it makes him spill his takeaway on east London street

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been warned not to stand near open windows after his failed attempt to topple Vladimir Putin

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin should 'be careful around open windows' after failed coup, warns former CIA boss

Chris Hipkins

New Zealand leader’s plane so prone to breakdowns that back-up jet is sent out

A murder investigation is under way following the disappearance of Sarah Henshaw from Ilkeston.

Desperate search for missing woman, 31, as man arrested in connection with murder investigation

Captured Kosovo police

Serbia releases Kosovo police officers amid outcry over arrests

Inquest to begin into the death of Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley's cause of death revealed as inquest hears she was alive when she entered river

A cancer patient is treated

Cancer vaccine research ‘has reached turning point’, experts say

William Ruto

Five killed in Kenya as concerns grow over increasing terror attacks

Scorching temperatures are on the way next month.

Scorching two-week heatwave to hit UK as temperatures 'set to soar to 40C'

Workers collecting oil waste

Oil spill from Shell pipeline contaminates farms and river in Nigeria

Election 2024 Trump

Trump calls Biden a ‘catastrophe’ in bid to reclaim lost support in Michigan

Latest News

See more Latest News

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush adopted "predatory" tactics to get people on board, industry figures have claimed

OceanGate boss was on a ‘predatory’ mission to find wealthy clients, industry leaders claim
Burning drugs

Myanmar burns seized drugs worth £350m as illicit trade booms

Inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley begins today

What we know about death of Nicola Bulley as inquest begins

Stephen Lawrence was killed in 1993

Met 'reviewing' fresh information into racist murder of Stephen Lawrence as new suspect is named
A rally in Pyongyang

North Koreans marks war anniversary with anti-US rallies

Inquest to begin into the death of Nicola Bulley

Inquest begins in bid to search for answers behind Nicola Bulley's death in River Wyre six months ago
"I got angry because I’m British": Ben Elton has defended comments he made at Rishi Sunak

'I got angry. I wanted new ideas': Ben Elton defends describing Rishi Sunak as a 'narcissistic sociopath'
Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greece’s conservative New Democracy party celebrates landslide election victory

William has launched his campaign to tackle homelessness

Prince William launches five-year campaign to end homelessness in the UK

Christine Dawood and her husband, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and (R) with son Suleman

Devastated wife and mother of Titanic sub victims reveals her son’s 'childhood excitement' before doomed trip

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check and leaves hospital after successful operation
Taylor Swift declined the handwritten invite

Taylor Swift rejected handwritten invitation from Meghan Markle to appear on podcast as Sussexes plot new Netflix show
Harry is 'pleased' with his performance in court, Elton John's husband has said

Prince Harry was 'very pleased' with how he performed in court, Elton John's husband says

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller and David Lammy get emotional about Windrush.

’They had on their Sunday best’: David Lammy is overcome with emotion as caller reflects on her family’s Windrush journey
Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons
Natasha devon

Right-wing media are spouting ‘recycled homophobia’ says Natasha Devon

ALICIA AND MATT

Alicia Kearns and Matt Frei dig deep into the Wagner mutiny in Russia

Sangita Myska

'We must rise above racist onslaught' Windrush generation endured says CEO of the West India Committee
'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer
“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber
Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit