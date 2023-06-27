Death of airport worker who was ‘ingested’ into plane engine ruled suicide, says US medical examiner

The worker died after being 'ingested' into the engine of a Delta flight (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A Texas airport worker who was killed after being sucked into a jet engine last week took his own life, authorities say.

Officials with the US National Transport Safety Board say they are not planning an investigation after the death of David Renner, 27.

“There were no operational safety issues with either the plane or the airport,” a spokesperson said.

As a Delta Air Lines jet arriving from Los Angeles was taxiing to an arrival gate at about 10.25pm on Friday, Mr Renner was ‘ingested’ into the one engine that was running on the plane.

He is reported to have "intentionally stepped in front of the live engine."

The US National Transport Safety Board said in a statement: “On Friday, June 23, Delta Flight 1111 had arrived at San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles and was taxiing to the gate on one engine when a worker was ingested into that engine at about 10:25 p.m.”

A spokeswoman for the airport said they are working with authorities as they gather more information about the death.

Read more: OceanGate boss was on a ‘predatory’ mission to find wealthy clients, industry leaders claim

Read more: Scorching two-week heatwave to hit UK as temperatures set to soar to 40C

Erin Rodriguez said: “An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) Friday night that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available.”

Delta Air Lines said they were “heartbroken” over the loss.

“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-8255 and online chat is also available. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie