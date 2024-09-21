Breaking News Exclusive

Over 150 more women come forward with sex assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed, lawyer for 'victims' says

Mohamed Al Fayed. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

At least 150 more women have come forward with sexual assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed since a press conference was held on Friday, a lawyer for alleged victims has told LBC.

Dean Armstrong KC told LBC's Matthew Wright that he was expecting more women to come forward with claims against the late billionaire and former Harrods owner.

They were already representing 37 women, meaning there are now around 190 women making claims against Al Fayed.

Mr Armstrong said: "We're already signed up with 37 - we have overnight, certainly in excess of 150 more who have contacted us - we're anticipating that it will be more than that."

He added that Harrods and other companies must work harder to make sure that women are protected against sexual predators.

Mr Armstrong said: "One of the things that I hope and believe must be taken away from this is the importance in the future of the corporate responsibility of looking after your employees - making sure they have a safe system of work.

He added that "the fact that it was the facilities and resources of the body corporate that were being used to effectively enable this [alleged] behaviour, that is something which must be addressed very urgently."

A press conference on Friday which set out the claims made against the late Harrods' owner heard there was a "systematic failure of corporate responsibility".

Mr Armstrong told reporters: "And that systematic failure is on the shoulders of Harrods."

LBC's Matthew Wright explains his own experience with Al Fayed

The legal team also represents women who were employed by the Paris Ritz and investigations were ongoing into "all entities that he had involvement in", including Fulham Football Club.

The legal team featured in a documentary called Al-Fayed: Predator At Harrods, where more than 20 female former employees spoke to the broadcaster as part of a special investigation, coming forward with allegations of assault and physical violence at properties in London and Paris.

Sources within Harrods have said the business has accepted vicarious liability for the conduct of Mr Al Fayed for the purpose of settling claims of alleged victims brought to its attention since 2023, reaching settlements with the vast majority.

Harrods has received new inquiries since the airing of the documentary, it is understood.

LBC's Charlotte Lynch reports the latest on Al Fayed case

Mr Armstrong said the legal team has been retained by 37 of Mr Al Fayed's accusers and is "in the process of being retained by many more".

Also speaking at the press conference was an alleged victim of Mr Al Fayed, who went by the name of Natacha, and said the "fear instilled left me paralysed".

She said: "These private meetings turned into more of a forced kiss, his hands gripping your face to his lips or pulling you down on his lap, where his hands were free to explore any part of your body that he wished.

"These incidents lasted seconds, but the fear instilled left me paralysed.

"Al Fayed brushed off these moments like they had never happened, but I was always reminded not to mention them to anyone."

Mr Al Fayed had previously been accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women, but a previous police investigation did not lead to any charges.

Harrods previously said it was "utterly appalled" by the allegations of abuse and said it had set up a page on its website inviting former employees to come forward if they have allegations.

More follows.