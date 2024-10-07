Al Pacino reveals he 'didn't have a pulse' after near-death brush with Covid

By Danielle de Wolfe

Al Pacino has revealed he nearly died after contracting Covid-19 during the pandemic.

The Hollywood icon, 84, widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of our times, revealed he "didn't have a pulse" after contracting the virus and falling gravely ill in 2020.

Speaking with the New York Times, the star said he felt "unusually not good" before collapsing at home during the pandemic.

Describing his symptoms, the actor revealed he had a fever and was dehydrated before abruptly falling seriously ill.

"I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. Like that. I didn't have a pulse," he said.

Pacino, who welcomed his fourth child Roman last year with 30-year-old Noor Alfallah, said the life-changing experience gave him a reason to "stick around a little longer, if it's possible".

"In a matter of minutes they were there - the ambulance in front of my house," he recalled.

"I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something.

"It was kind of shocking to open your eyes and see that," he continued, adding: "Everybody was around me, and they said: 'He's back. He's here'."

Explaining how he "didn't see a white light", The Godfather star continued: "They said my pulse was gone. It was so - you're here, you're not.

"I thought: 'Wow, you don't even have your memories. You have nothing. Strange porridge'."

However, speaking to fellow US outlet People magazine following the experience, Pacino questioned his ordeal - despite a nurse confirming his lack of pulse.

"I thought I experienced death. I might not have. I don't think I have, really. I know I made it," he said.

"I don't think I died. Everybody thought I was dead. How could I be dead? If I was dead, I fainted.

"So, I couldn't have died because how did all those people gather together, the ambulance in front of my house?"