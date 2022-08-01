Breaking News

Al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed by drone strike in Afghanistan

1 August 2022, 23:37 | Updated: 2 August 2022, 00:50

Ayman al-Zawahri has reportedly been killed by a US drone strike.
Ayman al-Zawahiri has reportedly been killed by a US drone strike. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed by a US airstrike in Afghanistan, US president Joe Biden has confirmed.

Current and former officials began hearing on Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahiri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

Mr Biden said Zawahiri had "carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens".

"Now justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," he added.

Officials said Zawahiri was on the balcony of a safe house when the drone fired two missiles at him.

Other family members were present, but they were unharmed and only Zawahiri was killed, they added.

Al-Zawahiri, an eye surgeon who helped found the Egyptian Islamic Jihad militant group, took over the leadership of al Qaida following the killing by US forces of Bin Laden in May 2011.

Before that, Zawahiri was often referred to as Bin Laden's right-hand man

Speaking on August 31, 2021, after the last US troops left Afghanistan, Mr Biden said the US would not let up on its fight against terrorism in that country or elsewhere.

"We will maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries," he said.

"We just don't need to fight a ground war to do it."

Previewing the strike that would occur 11 months later, Mr Biden said at the time: "We have what's called over-the-horizon capabilities, which means we can strike terrorists and targets without American boots on the ground - or very few, if needed."

