Former Australia rugby boss Alan Jones denies 34 sex charges against 10 males

Alan Jones Faces Court On Historical Sexual Misconduct Charges. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A former Australia national rugby coach has denied a slew of sexual assault allegations after being charged with the abuse of 10 males over two decades.

Coach and retired Sydney radio broadcaster Alan Jones denied all allegations as he appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday following his arrest last month.

Jones was not asked to enter pleas to the 34 charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, sexually touching without consent and common assault.

After leaving Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court, Jones told reporters he plans to fight the allegations.

"I am certainly not guilty and I'll be presenting my account to a jury," he said. "These allegations are all either baseless or they distort the truth."

He added: "I have never indecently assaulted these people. I am emphatic that I'll be defending every charge."

Alan Jones arrives at Downing Centre Local and District Court on December 18, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Getty

Two more alleged victims have come forward since Jones was charged with 24 offences relating to eight complainants aged as young as 17.

Jones’ alleged campaign of abuse lasted almost two decades, from 2001 to 2019.

Jones hosted a popular Sydney morning radio show from 2002 until he retired in 2020. He was regarded as one of the most powerful people in Australian media.

He was also a successful coach of the Australian national rugby team, the Wallabies, for four years from early 1984. The team won 86 of their 102 matches under his leadership.

Jones was also influential in conservative politics and was a speech writer for prime minister Malcolm Fraser, who was in power from 1975 until 1983. Mr Fraser died in 2015.

On Wednesday, defence lawyer Bryan Wrench told Judge Michael Allen that Jones would welcome a jury trial in the New South Wales state District Court to clear his name.

"There have been many... untruths published by the media and the police in this matter," Mr Wrench said.

Jones has been free on bail since his arrest. He will not be required to appear in court for a brief administrative hearing on March 11 next year.