Pictured: Young mother, 25, killed in ‘hit and run’ after e-bike rammed off country lane by Land Rover

29 November 2024, 13:18 | Updated: 29 November 2024, 14:07

Alana Armstrong, 25, died of catastrophic injuries following a 'hit and run' with a 4x4
Alana Armstrong, 25, died of catastrophic injuries following a hit and run attack with a 4x4. Picture: Supplied

By Flaminia Luck

The mother to a six-year-old boy who was killed after the drivers of a 4x4 rammed her off her e-bike before speeding away has been named and pictured for the first time.

Alana Armstrong, 25, suffered 'catastrophic' injuries when she was knocked her off the bike as she was riding along a country lane in Derbyshire on Tuesday evening.

She was riding pillion, with the man who was the main rider of the bike also knocked off. He was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, however it is understood one of his legs amputated below the knee.

The 4x4 had been following both the bike the victims were on, and a second e-bike.

The drivers of the 4x4, thought to be a dark-coloured Land Rover Discovery, did not stop at the scene on Batley Lane in Pleasley, near Mansfield.

Two people arrested in connection with the incident have now been released without charge.

Ms Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene
Ms Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Social media
The collision happened in Batley Lane, Pleasley, Derbyshire at around 8pm on Tuesday 26 November
The collision happened in Batley Lane, Pleasley, Derbyshire at around 8pm on Tuesday 26 November. Picture: Derbyshire Police

'Devastated'

Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, said: “Alana was just 25 – and a mum to a six-year-old boy.

“Her little boy, along with her wider family, will never get the chance to see her again, hug her again, spend Christmas together, or celebrate all those milestones.

"My thoughts, as well as those of the whole force and community, are with them at this time.

“The Land Rover Discovery that rammed the e-bike had pursued two bikes through the village – and drove off up Batley Lane – onto Rowthorne Lane – and the last known sighting of it was at this junction, turning right onto the A617 towards New Houghton.

“Since Tuesday a team of detectives have been working non-stop, searching the site where Alana was killed, conducting house-to-house enquiries, and scouring CCTV in the area.

“Two people who were arrested in connection with the incident have now been released without charge – and have been discounted from our investigation.

A man was driving the vehicle, with a woman in the passenger seat, Derbyshire Police said
A man was driving the vehicle, with a woman in the passenger seat, Derbyshire Police said. Picture: Derbyshire Police
The vehicle was last seen on Rowthorne Lane where it turned right onto the A617 towards New Houghton
The vehicle was last seen on Rowthorne Lane where it turned right onto the A617 towards New Houghton. Picture: Derbyshire Police

“We have already received a significant amount of information from the public and I want to thank everyone who has come forward already to help our investigation.

“However, I know that there is more information out – and there are people who know who the person responsible is.

“Specifically, we know that there were two people in the Land Rover Discovery, that was manufactured between 2004 and 2009, that night – a man driving the vehicle and woman in the passenger seat.

“We urgently want to hear from anyone who may know those two people, who has seen a Land Rover Discovery that may have damage to its front end – or who knows of a vehicle matching that description that may have been recently repaired or had parts replaced.

“We also really want to speak to anyone who may have CCTV – in particular along the A617 from this junction heading towards New Houghton.

“Finally – I want to return to Alana.

“As an officer, as a member of the local community, and as a father, I am devastated for her little boy, her family, and her friends and we will do all we can to find those responsible.”

Batley Lane
Batley Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Two people, a man and a woman both in their 30s from the Skegby area of Nottinghamshire, who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released without charge and have been ruled out of our investigation.

The vehicle was last seen on Rowthorne Lane where it turned right onto the A617 towards New Houghton.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the Land Rover, which is believed to be manufactured between 2004 and 2009, in the Pleasley area before 8pm.

DCI Claudia Musson, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an understandably shocking incident that has left a family grieving the loss of a young woman.

“A team of detectives have been working non-stop since the incident took place and have generated significant lines of enquiry.

Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery. Picture: Alamy

“We are, however, wanting to hear from anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to help us bring those responsible to justice.

“Of particular interest is anyone with information about a dark coloured Land Rover Discovery, it may be that you saw it in the area around the time of the incident – or you have seen a vehicle matching this description that may have sustained damage or been recently repaired.”

Derbyshire Constabulary said anyone with information should contact them and quote reference 24*705090.

